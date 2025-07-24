Italy hit by sudden floods, landslides as over 100mm rain falls in hours

Sudden heavy rains in Italy have caused flash floods and landslides, leading to massive destruction.
The flooding happened in the Passiria Valley in northern Italy after a powerful thunderstorms brought over 100mm of rain in just a few hours which damages bridges, swept away cars and forced people to evacuate from the area.
Videos from the area show muddy water rushing violently across the land with some cars got struck while trying to drive through it.
The regional government said in a statement that the largest landslide happened in "an industrial area, where several warehouses, machinery, and work tools were buried, and clearing work is proceeding at full speed," as per MailUK.
Fortunately, there have been no reports so far of anyone being injured or killed.
This comes after Cyprus was struck by deadly wildfires with shocking scenes showing rows of luxury villas completely reduced to ashes.
Meanwhile, an elderly couple sadly lost their lives in the fire while trying to escape by car and now rescue teams are working to find missing people and are also evacuating large numbers of people from the danger zone.
As per the outlet, local cops are reportedly investigating the cause of the blaze as arson.