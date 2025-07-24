Italy hit by sudden floods, landslides as over 100mm rain falls in hours

Italy hit by sudden floods, landslides as over 100mm rain falls in hours
Italy hit by sudden floods, landslides as over 100mm rain falls in hours

Sudden heavy rains in Italy have caused flash floods and landslides, leading to massive destruction.

The flooding happened in the Passiria Valley in northern Italy after a powerful thunderstorms brought over 100mm of rain in just a few hours which damages bridges, swept away cars and forced people to evacuate from the area.

Videos from the area show muddy water rushing violently across the land with some cars got struck while trying to drive through it.

The regional government said in a statement that the largest landslide happened in "an industrial area, where several warehouses, machinery, and work tools were buried, and clearing work is proceeding at full speed," as per MailUK.

Fortunately, there have been no reports so far of anyone being injured or killed.

This comes after Cyprus was struck by deadly wildfires with shocking scenes showing rows of luxury villas completely reduced to ashes.

Meanwhile, an elderly couple sadly lost their lives in the fire while trying to escape by car and now rescue teams are working to find missing people and are also evacuating large numbers of people from the danger zone.

As per the outlet, local cops are reportedly investigating the cause of the blaze as arson. 

Related
Read more : World

Qatar Airways faces lawsuit over invasive strip search of Australian women

Qatar Airways faces lawsuit over invasive strip search of Australian women
Australian women get green light to sue Qatar Airways over forced strip searches at airport

Epstein files controversy deepens after new revelation about Trump's name

Epstein files controversy deepens after new revelation about Trump's name
US Attorney General Pam Bondi informs Trump about his name in Jeffrey Epstein files

Columbia University reaches $220 million deal with Trump administration

Columbia University reaches $220 million deal with Trump administration
Columbia University settles anti-discrimination investigations with Trump administration, agrees to pay $200M

Bryan Kohberger sentenced to life in prison for murders of Idaho students

Bryan Kohberger sentenced to life in prison for murders of Idaho students
Ahead of the sentencing, Bryan Kohberger pleaded guilty for the murder of four Idaho students

Washington DC takes the crown as worst US city for traffic

Washington DC takes the crown as worst US city for traffic
Number of factors contribute to traffic including overpopulation, lack of infrastructure related to vehicles and inadequate public transport

French president sues Candace Owens over shocking claims about first lady’s gender

French president sues Candace Owens over shocking claims about first lady’s gender
In March American commentator highlighted wild conspiracy theory with a YouTube video titled 'Is France's First Lady a Man?'

Missing Wisconsin grad student Eliotte Heinz's search enters fourth day

Missing Wisconsin grad student Eliotte Heinz's search enters fourth day
Eliotte Heinz's mom revealed that her friend had found her cellphone; however, they couldn’t find any clue about her

Shark attack leaves surfer with deep wounds off Canary Islands

Shark attack leaves surfer with deep wounds off Canary Islands
Surfer mauled in by shark in terrifying attack off Brit hols hotspot Canary Islands