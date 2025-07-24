Russian plane with 49 on board crashes in Far East, no survivors found

Russian plane with 49 on board crashes in Far East, no survivors found
Russian plane with 49 on board crashes in Far East, no survivors found

A Russian aircraft carrying 49 people on board crashed in Far East with no survivors found.

According to Sky News, a Soviet-era aircraft carrying 43 passengers, including five children, and six crew on board disappeared from radar on Thursday, July 24.

Later the search team helicopter found the burning wreckage of the plane near Palana that most likely crashed into cliff, four to five kilometers away from the airport.

There were no survivors, news agency TASS reported, saying an error during landing in poor visibility caused the crash in the eastern part of the Amur region.

Unverified video, shot from a helicopter and posted on social media, appeared to show the plane had come down in a densely forested area.

It caught fire during its descent, and no survivors were spotted during an aerial inspection of the site, TASS said, quoting a statement from the regional civil defence and fire safety centre.

"According to the director of Tynda Airport, the plane caught fire upon impact, and a Mi-8 helicopter crew flying over the area reported no signs of survivors," the statement said.

The Interfax news agency, citing unnamed sources in the emergency services, said there were difficult weather conditions in the area.

Related
Read more : World

Washington DC takes the crown as worst US city for traffic

Washington DC takes the crown as worst US city for traffic
Number of factors contribute to traffic including overpopulation, lack of infrastructure related to vehicles and inadequate public transport

French president sues Candace Owens over shocking claims about first lady’s gender

French president sues Candace Owens over shocking claims about first lady’s gender
In March American commentator highlighted wild conspiracy theory with a YouTube video titled 'Is France's First Lady a Man?'

Missing Wisconsin grad student Eliotte Heinz's search enters fourth day

Missing Wisconsin grad student Eliotte Heinz's search enters fourth day
Eliotte Heinz's mom revealed that her friend had found her cellphone; however, they couldn’t find any clue about her

Shark attack leaves surfer with deep wounds off Canary Islands

Shark attack leaves surfer with deep wounds off Canary Islands
Surfer mauled in by shark in terrifying attack off Brit hols hotspot Canary Islands

Bryan Kohberger set to be sentenced in Idaho murder case after guilty plea

Bryan Kohberger set to be sentenced in Idaho murder case after guilty plea
Idaho university students' murder case to finally get closure after Bryan Kohberger's life sentence

World's top 10 most-spoken languages in 2025

World's top 10 most-spoken languages in 2025
World’s most spoken language has 2.5 times more non-native speakers than native speakers

UK plans to introduce two-hour screen time limit, curfews for children

UK plans to introduce two-hour screen time limit, curfews for children
UK technology secretary unveils new restricted social media plan for children

Barack Obama fires back at Trump over 2016 election 'treason' allegations

Barack Obama fires back at Trump over 2016 election 'treason' allegations
Donald Trump accuses Barack Obama of ‘treason’ and calls for prosecution over the 2016 election