Russian plane with 49 on board crashes in Far East, no survivors found

A Russian aircraft carrying 49 people on board crashed in Far East with no survivors found.
According to Sky News, a Soviet-era aircraft carrying 43 passengers, including five children, and six crew on board disappeared from radar on Thursday, July 24.
Later the search team helicopter found the burning wreckage of the plane near Palana that most likely crashed into cliff, four to five kilometers away from the airport.
There were no survivors, news agency TASS reported, saying an error during landing in poor visibility caused the crash in the eastern part of the Amur region.
Unverified video, shot from a helicopter and posted on social media, appeared to show the plane had come down in a densely forested area.
It caught fire during its descent, and no survivors were spotted during an aerial inspection of the site, TASS said, quoting a statement from the regional civil defence and fire safety centre.
"According to the director of Tynda Airport, the plane caught fire upon impact, and a Mi-8 helicopter crew flying over the area reported no signs of survivors," the statement said.
The Interfax news agency, citing unnamed sources in the emergency services, said there were difficult weather conditions in the area.