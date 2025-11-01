World

Nancy Mace clashes with Charleston Airport police, calls officers 'incompetent'

US Rep. Nancy Mace loudly cursed and berated officers at Charleston Airport over missing escort

  By Bushra Saleem
Nancy Mace clashes with Charleston Airport police, calls officers ‘incompetent’
Nancy Mace clashes with Charleston Airport police, calls officers ‘incompetent’

US Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina allegedly berated police officers at Charleston International Airport, allegedly “loudly cursing” at officers and saying they were “f**king incompetent,” according to an incident report from police.

Mace, who closely aligns herself with President Donald Trump and is currently running for South Carolina governor, has repeatedly shared concerns about her safety in the past. Last December, she reported being “physically accosted” on Capitol grounds.

One officer said in their report on Thursday morning, “Any other person in the airport acting and talking the way she did, our department would have been dispatch (sic) and we would have addressed the behavior.”

Mace’s Director of Operations Cameron Morabito told The New York Times, “Apparently, simply arriving at an airport now makes headlines if you’re leading the race for governor.”

We are forced to take the congresswoman’s safety extremely seriously,” Morabito told the Times.

“After the world watched Charlie Kirk’s assassination, the threats against her have only intensified. Our security procedures are based solely on legitimate safety concerns, and any attempt to politicize this reality is both dangerous and reckless,” he added.

Mace also briefly spoke with the Times, saying she did complain to the airport because she is concerned about her safety given recent death threats against her. 

