Snapchat's new update now sends alert to your friends when you reach home safely

Snapchat has rolled out the latest feature for users to let their friends and family know they’ve safely reached their home, dubbed “Home Safe.”

To use the feature, users should set their home location by clicking their Bitmoji on Snap Map and then “My Home.”

Whenever users go out for an outing and want to inform their friend once they reach home, open the particular chat, click on the Map icon, and then the Home Safe button.

Once you enable this feature, your friend will get an automatic alert in your chat conversation.

However, these alerts can not be sent to friends with whom you already shared your location with.

Additionally, since location sharing on Snap Map is off by default, none of the users can see your location or get a Home Safe alert unless you select to share it.

The latest update comes two months after the platform announced the expansion of Snap Map users, reaching 400 million monthly active users.

For those unversed, Snap Map, released in 2017, is a way for users to see their friends’ locations and browse public snaps all across the globe.

