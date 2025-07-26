Deerfield Township emergency alert causes confusion across Greater Cincinnati

Resident across Greater Cincinnati were left confused after a sudden emergency alert lit up their phones on Saturday afternoon.
The Warren County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) now confirmed in a statement on X (formerly Twitter) that the alert was sent by mistake.
As per multiple reports, the alert was actually intended only for people living within a quarter-mile of a SWAT standoff happening in Deerfield Township but it was mistakenly sent to to the entire county.
WCSO said "there is no threat to the community, and it's an isolated incident. We ask those that live in the area of the Woodfield development in Deerfield Township to shelter in place until further notice. Thank you."
The alert reads, "Emergency Alert. Secure doors and windows. Additional Details. Remain inside with doors secured."
A few minutes later, another emergency alert was sent saying, "last message is for Deerfield Twp only, please do NOT call 911!"
As per the reports, the SWAT standoff is happening in the Woodfield neighbourhood, near Spring Mill Way in Deerfield Twonship.
However, officials have not yet provided any further details about what caused the standoff.