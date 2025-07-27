Michigan Walmart atabbing leaves 11 injured, suspect arrested

Eleven people were wounded in a stabbing incident at a Walmart in Traverse City, Michigan, man taken into custody.
As reported by CBS News, Grand Traverse County Sheriff Michael D. Shea said in a news conference that the stabbings happened near the checkout area of the store and appeared to be random in nature.
The suspect, a 42-year-old Michigan man, was not injured when taken into custody, the sheriff's office disclosed. He allegedly used a folding knife in the incident.
According to law enforcement, people in the store assisted in apprehending the man and helped treat the people injured.
"This was a joint effort all the way through, and, as I mentioned, the citizens, too," Shea said about the response to the incident.
Northern Michigan-based Munson Healthcare said in a Facebook post that it was treating the 11 injured at its medical center in Traverse City and was "working closely with local authorities and emergency services to ensure the best possible care for those impacted."
As of Saturday night, five people are in serious condition, while the six others are critical.
Michigan State Police said in a post on X that the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office was investigating the stabbings. The agency asked that people avoid the area while the investigation is ongoing.