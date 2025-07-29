Dangerous heatwave sweeps eastern US, raising alarms in half of the country

The eastern half of the US has been struck with a significant heatwave, with more than 185 million people under warnings due to intense and widespread heat conditions.

On Monday, July 28, it was revealed that the Southeast is likely to endure the most dangerous temperatures, as the extreme heat had spread across the region, spanning from the Carolinas through Florida.

Some locations in Mississippi and Louisiana faced an even greater threat, with the heat index possibly soaring as high as 120°F (49°C).

Meanwhile, the Midwest is also not escaping the heat. Conditions there remain hazardous into Monday and Tuesday, after a weekend in which temperatures felt as if they were between 97 and 111°F (36 to 44°C) in areas from Lincoln, Nebraska, north to Minneapolis.

Cities such as Des Moines, St Louis, Memphis, New Orleans, Jacksonville, and Raleigh are under extreme heat warnings. In these locations, temperatures will climb into the mid-90s and low 100s, with heat indices potentially reaching 110 to 115°F,

The most dangerous conditions, classified as level 4 out of 4 on the heat risk scale, have affected much of Florida and extend north into Georgia and the Carolinas.

Meanwhile, a broader level 3 zone stretches from the eastern plains through the Midwest and into the mid-Atlantic. This follows a weekend already dominated by extreme temperatures.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, data suggests that there have been more than 1,300 deaths per year reported in the US due to extreme heat.

While no one single weather event can be blamed on the global climate crisis, the warming world is experiencing a greater frequency of extreme weather incidents.

