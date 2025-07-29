Siren’s Curse rollercoaster fails for 4th time in month, leaves riders stranded

The Siren's Curse rollercoaster in an amusement park in Ohio malfunctioned for the 4th time in less than a month, leaving riders stranded.
According to People, thrill-seekers at Cedar Point amusement park in Sandusky, Ohio, last week were forced to walk down a 160 ft curve after the first “tilt” roller coaster in the United States broke down for the fourth time in 25 days.
The rollercoaster, which was opened on June 28 this year before the recent incident, malfunctioned three times, including on the opening day.
The ride stopped suddenly right after going up the tower, luckily before going upside down or hanging on the edge, which allowed riders to evacuate while holding the metal railing after exiting from the roller coaster.
A spokesperson with Cedar Point told the Akron Beacon Journal that the safety system of the rollercoaster caused the “delay” to prevent the ride from moving further, citing that this happened before the signature “tilt.”
“Its safety system performed as designed, but the ride could not be restarted. Guests were safely escorted off the ride,” the spokesperson added.
The video of the incident got attention of users on social media who were scared to see riders walking down from a 160 ft curve without any safety.
A user wrote, “That walk down is definitely 10 times scarier than actually riding the ride.”
“I'm scared of heights. So if this happened to me, my bones would've melted, and there would be nothing left of me but a blob of skin,” another gushed.
After opening day, the rollercoaster malfunctioned on July 2 and stopped on the 160-foot platform for the first time. The third breakdown happened on July 19 when it stopped while tilted on a 45-degree angle for roughly 20 minutes.