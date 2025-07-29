Siren’s Curse rollercoaster fails for 4th time in month, leaves riders stranded


The Siren's Curse rollercoaster in an amusement park in Ohio malfunctioned for the 4th time in less than a month, leaving riders stranded.

According to People, thrill-seekers at Cedar Point amusement park in Sandusky, Ohio, last week were forced to walk down a 160 ft curve after the first “tilt” roller coaster in the United States broke down for the fourth time in 25 days.

The rollercoaster, which was opened on June 28 this year before the recent incident, malfunctioned three times, including on the opening day.

The ride stopped suddenly right after going up the tower, luckily before going upside down or hanging on the edge, which allowed riders to evacuate while holding the metal railing after exiting from the roller coaster.

A spokesperson with Cedar Point told the Akron Beacon Journal that the safety system of the rollercoaster caused the “delay” to prevent the ride from moving further, citing that this happened before the signature “tilt.”

“Its safety system performed as designed, but the ride could not be restarted. Guests were safely escorted off the ride,” the spokesperson added.

The video of the incident got attention of users on social media who were scared to see riders walking down from a 160 ft curve without any safety.

A user wrote, “That walk down is definitely 10 times scarier than actually riding the ride.”

“I'm scared of heights. So if this happened to me, my bones would've melted, and there would be nothing left of me but a blob of skin,” another gushed.

After opening day, the rollercoaster malfunctioned on July 2 and stopped on the 160-foot platform for the first time. The third breakdown happened on July 19 when it stopped while tilted on a 45-degree angle for roughly 20 minutes.

Read more :

World

New York office shooting: Man claims four lives, dies from self-inflicted wound

New York office shooting: Man claims four lives, dies from self-inflicted wound
An NYPD officer was among the four who died in the tragic shooting on Park Avenue in Manhattan

Dangerous heatwave sweeps eastern US, raising alarms in half of the country

Dangerous heatwave sweeps eastern US, raising alarms in half of the country
Eastern half of the US has been facing an intense heatwave with extreme temperatures in major cities

Discover world’s prettiest city without tourist crowds

Discover world’s prettiest city without tourist crowds

Deadly stabbing in central London leaves two dead, others injured

Deadly stabbing in central London leaves two dead, others injured
A man in his thirties, who has been detained in connection with the incident, is in the hospital with critical injuries

Reno shooting leaves multiple injured outside casino, suspect shot by police

Reno shooting leaves multiple injured outside casino, suspect shot by police
Nevada Department of Public Safety is assisting local authorities with the investigation

Turkey wildfires leave 17 dead in nation’s worst heatwave on record

Turkey wildfires leave 17 dead in nation’s worst heatwave on record
Four people have recently lost their lives in the fires near Bursa, Turkey's fourth-largest city

Sadiq Khan branded 'nasty' by Trump as Starmer tries to defuse tense moment

Sadiq Khan branded 'nasty' by Trump as Starmer tries to defuse tense moment
Trump is scheduled to visit UK in September where King Charles will host him and First Lady Melania Trump

Thailand, Cambodia reach ‘immediate, unconditional ceasefire’ agreement

Thailand, Cambodia reach ‘immediate, unconditional ceasefire’ agreement
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announces a ceasefire between Cambodia and Thailand