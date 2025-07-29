Aldi raises minimum wage for store workers across UK

Aldi has recently announced its plans to increase the minimum hourly wage for its store workers.
Starting September 1, store assistant across the UK will earn at least £13 ($17.33) per hour, up from the current £12.75.
While for workers in London, within the M25 motorway area, the minimum hourly wager will rise to £14.33, compared to the current, £14.05, as per The Independent.
The company said it is the first supermarket in the UK to offer this new higher pay rate.
Giles Hurley, chief executive of Aldi UK and Ireland, said in a statemnt, noting, “Our people are the driving force behind our success across the UK."
She added, “This latest investment in pay is a reflection of their hard work and the incredible contribution they make every single day."
As per the reports, Aldi store assistants can even earn higher hourly wages based on how long they've worked for the company
Their pay could increase to £13.93 per hour across the UK and up to £14.64 per hour for those working in the London area, within the M25.
This comes after the UK increased the minimum hourly wager to £12.21 for workers aged 21 and over.
In response, many supermarkets have also raised their lowest pay rates for thousands of store employees.