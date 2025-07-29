NYC shooting: NFL HQ identified as suspect’s possible target  

A deadly shooting inside a New York office building has taken shocking turn as new details emerge about the gunman's potential motive.
According to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, the gunman, named Tamura who killed four people was likely aiming to attack the NFL headquarters.
However, he mistakenly took the wrong elevator and ended up in different part of the building, where he opened fire and shot several people in the lobby.
"We have reason to believe that he was focused on the NFL agency that was located in the building," Mr Adams said, as per Sky News.
One of the people killed in shooting was a police officer named Didarul Islam.
CCTV footage showed Tamura getting out of a black BMW and walking towards the building with a rifle shortly before 6:30 pm.
According to New York police commissioner Jessica Tisch, he went into the lobby and instantly shot the police officer.
The shooter, later ended his own life by shooting himself in the chest.
Investigators found a note in which the suspect showed frustration about at his mental illness potentially being linked to him having played American football.
The note said he had been suffering from CTE, a brain disease caused by repeated head injuries, which is common in contact sports like American football.
As per the reports, Tamura did play football in high school but was never a professional player in the NFL.