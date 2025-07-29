NYPD pays tribute to ‘hero’ police officer who died in skyscraper shooting

New York shooting suspect identified as Shane Tamura of Las Vegas by the NYDP
The New York Police Department (NYPD) paid tribute to the officer who died during the skyscraper shooting.

According to BBC, the NYDP officer Didarul Islam died along with three others on Monday evening, July 28, after a suspect opened fire on Manhattan's Park Avenue, in the heart of New York.

As per officials, while calling the 36-year-old police officer a “hero,” they revealed that he was a father of two children and was expecting a third child. He migrated from Bangladesh.

The NYPD, while paying tribute to the officer in a post on X, wrote Islam "represented the very best of our department. He was protecting New Yorkers from danger when his life was tragically cut short today."

Moreover, New York Mayor Eric Adams, talking about Islam, said that he was "doing what he does best... saving lives. He was protecting New Yorkers."

The three other victims of the shooting incident were civilians, two males and a female whose identities have not been revealed yet.

Meanwhile, another man was seriously injured in the attack and is currently in critical condition.

Furthermore, the suspect of the attack, who entered into an office block holding a rifle and shot himself dead after the attack, has been identified as Shane Tamura of Las Vegas. The motive of the attack is not known, but the 27-year-old had a "documented mental health history."

