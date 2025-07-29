UK junior doctors' strike nears end as threat of more action looms

As a major strike by residents doctors, formerly known as junior doctors reaches its final hours, uncertainty still hangs over the future of medical services.

The strike, which began on Friday, over a pay dispute is set to end at 7am, local time, on Wednesday.

However, since some of their demands have not yet been fulfilled, the doctors may go on strike again in future, as per Sky News.

Hospital leaders are asking the British Medical Association (BMA) and the government to come to an agreement and stop the strike.

The BMA’s Resident Doctors Committee (RDC) has said it is open to more discussions with the government, but the Health Secretary, Wes Streeting has not yet contacted them.

"All Wes Streeting needs to do is come to us now and talk to us now, because that's what doctors want and that's what patients need," said Dr Melissa Ryan, who co-chairs the committee.

The union is also in conflict with government about small number of training positions available.

Meanwhile, Dr Layla McCay, director of policy at NHS Confederation, said in a statement, noting, "Resident doctors have recently had a very substantial increase in their pay and the government has been pretty clear that at the moment, there isn't more money to be negotiated."

She further noted that government is willing to talk about topics other than salary like workforce conditions.

This comes after nurses have strongly opposed the new offer of a 3.6% pay increase for this year, calling it "grotesque."

Nurses in England, Wales and Northern Ireland who are part of the Royal College of Nursing, (RCN) have strongly voted against the new offer.

RCN will reveal the outcome of a staff vote later this week but union leaders have already confirmed that most nurses have voted against accepting the pay offer.

