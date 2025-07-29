Cat Deeley, Patrick Kielty split after 12 years of marriage

Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty, who are both well-known TV presenters have publicly announced their separation.
The pair issued a joint statement which read, "We have taken the decision to end our marriage and are now separated. There is no other party involved."
The statement added, "We will continue to be united as loving parents to our children and would therefore kindly ask for our family privacy to be respected. There will be no further comment."
Deeley started co-hosting ITV's This Morning with Ben Shephard last year.
She first became famous in the UK for presenting children's shows like SM:TV and CD:UK.
Later, she became a well-known TV personality in the US by hosting the popular talent show So You Think You Can Dance.
The TV star also worked as a co-host on the BBC singing competition Fame Academy and later became the host of the ITV talent show Stars In Their Eyes.
On the other hand, Patrick, who is also a comedian from Northern Ireland became the host of The Late Late Show in 2023, taking over from Ryan Tubridy.
It is pertinent to note that Cat and Patrick tied the knot in September 2012 in Rome, Italy and share two children together.