Tsunami advisories issue after 8.0 magnitude hit Russian coast

Tsunami warnings have been issued for several areas after a powerful 8.0 magnitude earthquake occurred off the east coast of Russia.
According to the United States Geological Survey, on Wednesday, July 30, the quake struck about 85 miles from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Russia, at a depth of 19 kilometres.
A tsunami watch has also been issued for the state of Hawaii following the devastating earthquake.
Based on all available data, a tsunami may have been generated that could be destructive in coastal areas even far from the epicentre.
Furthermore, a tsunami advisory has also been placed for portions of Alaska's Aleutian Islands and for coastal regions in Japan.
According to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, "Based on the preliminary earthquake parameters, widespread hazardous tsunami waves are possible."
Notably, a tsunami watch and an advisory are slightly different levels of alerts for the natural disaster as a tsunami watch is issued when an earthquake occurs that could generate a tsunami.
A tsunami advisory is upgraded from a watch if a potential tsunami could cause strong currents or dangerous waves. Widespread inundation is not expected and individuals are advised to keep their distance from beaches and waterways.
Meanwhile, a tsunami warning is issued if significant, widespread inundation is imminent or expected with dangerous coastal flooding and currents.
This prompt residents to evacuate on immediate notice as they take urgent action to protect life and property.