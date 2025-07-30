Tsunami advisories issue after 8.0 magnitude hit Russian coast

Tsunami advisories issue after 8.0 magnitude hit Russian coast
Tsunami advisories issue after 8.0 magnitude hit Russian coast

Tsunami warnings have been issued for several areas after a powerful 8.0 magnitude earthquake occurred off the east coast of Russia.

According to the United States Geological Survey, on Wednesday, July 30, the quake struck about 85 miles from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Russia, at a depth of 19 kilometres.

A tsunami watch has also been issued for the state of Hawaii following the devastating earthquake.

Based on all available data, a tsunami may have been generated that could be destructive in coastal areas even far from the epicentre.

Furthermore, a tsunami advisory has also been placed for portions of Alaska's Aleutian Islands and for coastal regions in Japan.

According to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, "Based on the preliminary earthquake parameters, widespread hazardous tsunami waves are possible."

Notably, a tsunami watch and an advisory are slightly different levels of alerts for the natural disaster as a tsunami watch is issued when an earthquake occurs that could generate a tsunami. 

A tsunami advisory is upgraded from a watch if a potential tsunami could cause strong currents or dangerous waves. Widespread inundation is not expected and individuals are advised to keep their distance from beaches and waterways.

Meanwhile, a tsunami warning is issued if significant, widespread inundation is imminent or expected with dangerous coastal flooding and currents.

This prompt residents to evacuate on immediate notice as they take urgent action to protect life and property.

Read more :

World

Aldi raises minimum wage for store workers across UK

Aldi raises minimum wage for store workers across UK
Aldi store assistants can even earn higher hourly wages based on how long they've worked for the company

Union Pacific unveils plan to build America’s first transcontinental freight railroad

Union Pacific unveils plan to build America’s first transcontinental freight railroad
If the deal is approved, it will be one of the biggest railroad merger ever in the US

China takes major step to boost population, offers $1,500 to new parents

China takes major step to boost population, offers $1,500 to new parents
Population of the world’s second-most populous country declines for third consecutive year

NYPD pays tribute to ‘hero’ police officer who died in skyscraper shooting

NYPD pays tribute to ‘hero’ police officer who died in skyscraper shooting
New York shooting suspect identified as Shane Tamura of Las Vegas by the NYDP

Siren’s Curse rollercoaster fails for 4th time in month, leaves riders stranded

Siren’s Curse rollercoaster fails for 4th time in month, leaves riders stranded
Siren’s Curse new rollercoaster malfunction forces riders to make a 160-foot descent on foot

Top 5 countries advertised as best for new businesses in 2025

Top 5 countries advertised as best for new businesses in 2025
Advanced digital infrastructure, skilled work force and CTI play a key role in determining a country safe haven for new businesses

Colombia ex-president Álvaro Uribe convicted in high-profile bribery case

Colombia ex-president Álvaro Uribe convicted in high-profile bribery case
Former Colombian President Álvaro Uribe found guilty of witness tampering and bribery

China floods death toll rises to 30 as heavy rains continue

China floods death toll rises to 30 as heavy rains continue
Beijing's worst floods of the year force at least 80,000 to evacuate amid heavy rains