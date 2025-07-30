Australia adds YouTube to list of banned social media apps for youth

Australia has added YouTube to its list of social media platforms that are set to be banned for children under the age of 16.
The video-sharing site was initially set to be excluded from the ban, which will limit TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, X, and Snapchat and is due to start in December.
With the ban, youth will still be able to view YouTube videos; however, they will not be permitted to have an account, which is required for uploading content or interacting on the platform.
Following Australia's footsteps, Norway has also announced a similar ban, while the UK is reportedly considering implementing identical regulations for its youth.
On Wednesday, July 30, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, in a press conference, shared, "Social media is doing social harm to our children, and I want Australian parents to know that we have their backs."
Australia's eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant last month recommended YouTube be added to the ban, as it was "the most frequently cited platform" where children aged 10 to 15 years saw "harmful content."
After Wednesday's announcement, a spokesperson from YouTube said it will "consider next steps" and "continue to engage" with the government.
Last week, several Australian media outlets reported that Google was threatening to sue the government if YouTube was included in the ban, arguing it would restrict political freedom.
Federal Communications Minister Anika Wells said that while there is a place for social media, "there's not a place for predatory algorithms targeting children."
Under the ban, children will have access to messaging, education, and health apps, as well as online gaming, as they "pose fewer social media harms to under 16s," Wells said.
In case the tech companies failed to comply with the new regulations, they would face fines of up to A$50m ($32.5m; £25.7m).