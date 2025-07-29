Microsoft negotiates with OpenAI to extend tech access AGI

Microsoft negotiates with OpenAI to extend tech access AGI
Microsoft negotiates with OpenAI to extend tech access AGI

Microsoft is reportedly in advanced negotiations with OpenAI for the latest deal that would provide continued access to its cutting-edge technology.

If the ChatGPT manufacturer accomplishes artificial general intelligence (AGI), it would simplify OpenAI’s transition process to become a fully commercial enterprise.

As per Bloomberg, both companies are engaged in regular talks and could finalise an agreement in the coming weeks.

While the negotiations have been positive, other hurdles may emerge in the form of Elon Musk's lawsuit to impede the company’s for-profit transition.

Currently, OpenAI is structured as a mission-driven non-profit that supervises a limited for-profit organisation.

This structure never stopped the company from securing billions of investments and functions like a traditional tech company, but it still aims to overcome its limitations.

The American tech giant wants a larger equity in the restructured company and appears to secure its access to OpenAI’s tech beyond the ongoing deal, which ends in 2030 or whenever OpenAI achieves AGI.

It is pertinent to mention that Microsoft has already built its Azure OpenAI Service around the smaller platform’s models and has incorporated the startup’s tech into its native services.

If OpenAI announces that it has achieved AGI and block access, Microsoft would lose a major asset.

Moreover, OpenAI reportedly aims to ensure that Microsoft installs OpenAI’s technology safely, especially as it approaches AGI.

Notably, discussions are underway between both the firms regarding an equity stake for Microsoft in the low- to mid-30% range.

Read more :

Sci-Tech

WhatsApp introduces wave emoji greeting to help start conversations more easily

WhatsApp introduces wave emoji greeting to help start conversations more easily
This new feature is designed to help people feel more comfortable starting a chat with someone they've never messaged before

Elon Musk announces $16.5 billion chip deal between Tesla and Samsung

Elon Musk announces $16.5 billion chip deal between Tesla and Samsung
Tesla and Samsung Electronics join forces for advanced next-generation AI6 chip production

WhatsApp to allow user import profile photos from Facebook and Instagram: Report

WhatsApp to allow user import profile photos from Facebook and Instagram: Report
WhatsApp upcoming update will allows users to save both time and effort when uploading photos across social media platforms

Apple's iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max latest leaks

Apple's iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max latest leaks
All the forthcoming models of Apple iPhone 17 is likely to feature a redesigned Dynamic Island interface

Google Messages on Wear OS set to receive Material 3 Expressive redesign

Google Messages on Wear OS set to receive Material 3 Expressive redesign
Google Messages for Wear OS is now using the latest read receipts that place the checkmarks in a circle

Tea app data breach affects 72,000 users worldwide

Tea app data breach affects 72,000 users worldwide
Tea app major security breach has affected users who registered before February 2024

Sam Altman warns ChatGPT therapy lacks legal framework

Sam Altman warns ChatGPT therapy lacks legal framework
Sam Altman urged the establishment of legal frameworks related to existing protections for human professionals

Apple expands App Store’s age-rating system

Apple expands App Store’s age-rating system
Apple adds 13+, 16+, and 18+ ratings for apps on the App Store that have now joined the existing 4+ and 9+ age ratings