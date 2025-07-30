Tsunami waves begin to hit Hawaii after 8.8 magnitude earthquake in Russia

Tsunami waves triggered by a massive 8.8 magnitude earthquake off the Russian coast have reached Hawaii, US.

According to BBC, Hawaii Governor Josh Green said that a 6 ft (1.8 m) wave hit the island after passing through the Midway Atoll island between Japan and the US island state, adding that they are expecting “a significant wave.”

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre also alerted that the waves have started impacting Hawaii, urging “urgent action” to protect the lives and property of the citizens.

The warning centre also recorded 4 ft (1.21 m) tall waves at Haleiwa, Oahu.

The civil defence of the island stated, “Initial wave impacts from the leading edge of the tsunami measured several feet at some monitoring stations, but 'follow-up' waves over the next several hours often are LARGER. Don't return to evacuated areas until the tsunami warning is officially lifted.”

Furthermore, people began to evacuate after every coastline of the island was declared a tsunami evacuation zone.

Tsunami waves reach California:

After Hawaii, the first tsunami waves have also reached California, as the US National Weather Service tide gauges recorded high waves off the northern coast of the state and warned people to stay away from beaches because the waves are expected to “continue to build through the night."

Furthermore, besides the United States, tsunami warnings and alerts are also issued for Japan, China, and the Philippines, while New Zealand's disaster management agency is expecting “strong, unusual currents and unpredictable surges at the shore.”

