Home / World

American Eagle issues first statement on Sydney Sweeney's controversial ad

The Pennsylvania-based clothing retailer has been making headlines for its jeans campaign starring Sydney Sweeney

American Eagle issues first statement on Sydney Sweeneys controversial ad
American Eagle issues first statement on Sydney Sweeney's controversial ad

American Eagle Outfitters has finally addressed its controversial and much-discussed ad featuring Sydney Sweeney, a week after its release.

Following days of discourse around the jeans campaign – with several prominent figures either criticizing the ad itself or slamming the critics for being overly sensitive – AE has finally shared its stance in an Instagram post.

On Friday, August 1, AE turned to its social media to share their official statement, noting, "'Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans' is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story."

The simple post with a text on a blue block added, "We'll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone."


The statement is a direct clarification on claims that the ad was promoting eugenics due to its wordplay with "genes" and "jeans."

In one of the viral campaign videos, the Euphoria actress donned in a denim outfit could be heard saying, "Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair colour, personality, and even eye colour."

"My jeans are blue," Sydney noted as she looked flirtatiously in the camera, while a narrator said, "Sydney Sweeney has great jeans," a tagline that opened the gates for the online criticism.

The internet – never the forgiving – has pointed out one thing from the AE's statement: the lack of apologetic tone in the social media post.

As one user penned, "This is a horrible statement on AE's part…fire the whole PR team."

While another post read, "I like how brands expect us to be idiots who don't understand hidden messages."

Meanwhile, the retailer has also been backed by many, as one netizen pointed out, "Good on them, Don't back down. It's a great play in words and if it had been anyone but a white, beautiful woman, the ad would have been celebrated."

Notably, Sydney Sweeney's ad was also supported by the White House and the US Vice President JD Vance, who criticised Democrats for their stance on the ad being pro-Nazi and promoting white supremacy.

Read more :

World

Sydney Sweeney ad controversy escalates as JD Vance blasts critics

Sydney Sweeney ad controversy escalates as JD Vance blasts critics
JD Vance mocked Democrats and left-wing individuals for how they reacted to the advertisement.

Storm Floris to hit UK next week with fierce winds and heavy rain

Storm Floris to hit UK next week with fierce winds and heavy rain
Storm Floris is the sixth named storm of the 2024/2025 storm naming season

EU replaces passport stamps with biometric checks in major travel shift

EU replaces passport stamps with biometric checks in major travel shift
Travellers from all over the world will now be required to go through biometric screening

Japan, South Korea scorch under blistering heat amid climate crisis

Japan, South Korea scorch under blistering heat amid climate crisis
Japan and South Korea observe 'hottest day on record' in July as the region is struck by relentless heat

White House reveals $200M ballroom project as part of latest renovation

White House reveals $200M ballroom project as part of latest renovation
The Trump administration has announced plans for the ballroom construction, set to begin in September

Flash flooding, heavy rain halts travel along US east coast

Flash flooding, heavy rain halts travel along US east coast
New York and New Jersey declare state of emergency for storms as 43 million people face flash flooding

Kamala Harris announces new memoir on 2024 presidential campaign

Kamala Harris announces new memoir on 2024 presidential campaign
The democrat reveals details about the new memoir a day after sharing that she will not run for the governor of California in 2026

Giant 40cm stick insect discovered in hidden high-altitude Australian trees

Giant 40cm stick insect discovered in hidden high-altitude Australian trees
Australia's largest stick insect discovered in a remote rainforest of deadly snakes, spiders and creepy-crawlies