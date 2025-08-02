Son Heung-min announces departure from Tottenham Hotspur after 10-year stint

Son Heung-min is all set to leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer, ending a 10-year stint.
According to ESPN, the Tottenham Hotspur captain on Saturday, August 2, announced his departure from the club at a news conference in Seoul.
Heung-min, who joined the North London club after moving from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2015, revealed his decision during a pre-conference ahead of Spurs' pre-season clash with Newcastle.
Speaking alongside manager Thomas Frank, the 33-year-old said, “It was one of the toughest decisions I ever made. But I think it's the right time to make this decision. I hope that everybody understands my decision and that everyone respects that.”
“I came to North London as a kid, 23 years old, a very young age, a young boy came to London who didn't even speak English, and leaving this club as a grown man is a very, very proud moment," the South Korean football star added.
When asked about his future playing plans as South Korean national team captain, he replied that he does not have an answer to this question yet.
However, as per ESPN sources, MLS (Major League Soccer) team Los Angeles FC (LAFC) wants to sign Heung-min, who is still under contract with Tottenham until 2026. He will also lead the team in a friendly with Newcastle at Seoul's World Cup Stadium on the weekend.
Heung-min, who has been a national hero in South Korea since joining Spurs in 2015, has scored 173 goals in 454 matches. He also lifted the Europa League trophy in May after beating Manchester United in the final.