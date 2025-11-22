Scotland fans’ wild celebration creates tremors like 'mini earthquake'

Scotland fans' celebration sparked a mini earthquake after World Cup qualifiers.
The 4-2 victory over Denmark sent fans into huge celebrations with the tremors so strong that they were detected by the UK's national earthquake monitoring agency.
The British Geological Survey (BGS) detected ground vibrations similar to a very minor earthquake after Kenny McLean scored a spectacular last-minute goal from the halfway line over goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.
The 4-2 win at Hampden Park marked the Scottish men’s first qualification for the World Cup since 1998.
A smaller tremor was also recorded when Kieran Tierney scored Scotland's third goal in injury time.
Another noticeable tremor occurred when the final whistle blew caused by cheering fans celebrating at the stadium and in pubs across Scotland.
The two main tremors from the celebration generated about 200 kilowatts of energy each, roughly equal to 25-40 car batteries and measured between -1 and 0 on the Richter scale.
A total of 49,587 fans attended the match where Scotland finished first in the Group C and automatically qualified for the 2026 World Cup, joining England in the finals.