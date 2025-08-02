Hot dog truck crash clogs Pennsylvania highway with sausages, causing delay

Pennsylvania commuters met with their wurst nightmare while travelling on Interstate 83.
As reported by AP, an overloaded truck carrying hot dogs crashed on Friday, August 1, on the I-83 Highway in the states of Maryland and Pennsylvania in the Eastern US, halting traffic on both sides of the road.
The boxes of sausages spilt in both directions of the road and clogged the busy road for a short period of time.
Shrewsbury Fire Company Chief Brad Dauberman said, “Once those leave the truck and hit the road, that’s all garbage, and it’s still pretty warm... I can tell you personally, hot dogs are very slippery.”
He told the Associated Press that four people were injured in the crash; however, fortunately, none of them sustained any life-threatening wounds.
After providing medical assistance to the injured, the first responders began to clean up the sausages that were spilt all over the highway.
Jake Sitcosky, a Shrewsbury resident who was stuck on the highway, told Fox 43, “We all came to a dead stop, and I was wondering what was going on. Then I saw some emergency vehicles… and hot dogs all over the road.”
Local officials used a front-end loader to scoop up the hot dogs into a dump truck and cleared the highway.