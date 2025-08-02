Home / World

Hot dog truck crash clogs Pennsylvania highway with sausages, causing delay

Four commuters injured after hot dog spill across high-traffic highway in Pennsylvania


Pennsylvania commuters met with their wurst nightmare while travelling on Interstate 83.

As reported by AP, an overloaded truck carrying hot dogs crashed on Friday, August 1, on the I-83 Highway in the states of Maryland and Pennsylvania in the Eastern US, halting traffic on both sides of the road.

The boxes of sausages spilt in both directions of the road and clogged the busy road for a short period of time.

Shrewsbury Fire Company Chief Brad Dauberman said, “Once those leave the truck and hit the road, that’s all garbage, and it’s still pretty warm... I can tell you personally, hot dogs are very slippery.”

He told the Associated Press that four people were injured in the crash; however, fortunately, none of them sustained any life-threatening wounds.

After providing medical assistance to the injured, the first responders began to clean up the sausages that were spilt all over the highway.

Jake Sitcosky, a Shrewsbury resident who was stuck on the highway, told Fox 43, “We all came to a dead stop, and I was wondering what was going on. Then I saw some emergency vehicles… and hot dogs all over the road.”

Local officials used a front-end loader to scoop up the hot dogs into a dump truck and cleared the highway.

Read more :

World

Elon Musk’s Tesla fined heavily over fatal Autopilot crash

Elon Musk’s Tesla fined heavily over fatal Autopilot crash
A Miami jury ordered Tesla to pay the ordered amount to the victims of a deadly in a four-year-old case

American Eagle issues first statement on Sydney Sweeney's controversial ad

American Eagle issues first statement on Sydney Sweeney's controversial ad
The Pennsylvania-based clothing retailer has been making headlines for its jeans campaign starring Sydney Sweeney

36-year-old Jerusalem zoo worker passes away after leopard attack

36-year-old Jerusalem zoo worker passes away after leopard attack
Zookeeper named Uriel Nuri sustained multiple injuries in a leopard attack during a "behind-the-scenes tour" for visitors

Russian man dies after self-built helicopter breaks apart on launch

Russian man dies after self-built helicopter breaks apart on launch
The 88-year-old Russian man was rushed to hospital after the incident; however, doctors couldn’t save his life

US job report raises alarms after massive revisions slash 258,000 jobs

US job report raises alarms after massive revisions slash 258,000 jobs
The original estimate for job growth in May was net gain of 144,000 jobs but this was later drastically reduced

Temple of Apollo in Greece targeted by tourists in viral disrespect incident

Temple of Apollo in Greece targeted by tourists in viral disrespect incident
The ancient sanctuary of Apollo Delius, where the Portara is located is open to everyone without an entry fee

Sydney Sweeney ad controversy escalates as JD Vance blasts critics

Sydney Sweeney ad controversy escalates as JD Vance blasts critics
JD Vance mocked Democrats and left-wing individuals for how they reacted to the advertisement.

Storm Floris to hit UK next week with fierce winds and heavy rain

Storm Floris to hit UK next week with fierce winds and heavy rain
Storm Floris is the sixth named storm of the 2024/2025 storm naming season