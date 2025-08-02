Home / World

70-year-old letter found under tree solves decades-old family mystery

The typed letter was recently discovered by a gardener while clearing the garden of a nearby house

A 70-year-old mystery letter that was found under a tree at a house in Wolverhampton may finally be solved as relatives of the person it was sent, have come forward.

The typed letter, dated January 1955 was recently discovered by a gardener while clearing the garden of a nearby house.

It was sent from a hotel in Torquau, Devon to a man named JR Gwilt living on Stafford Road in the Fordhouses area.

The letter listed the prices of hotel rooms which ranged from six to seven-and-a-half guineas per person for a week, with meals included, as per BBC.

Carole Griffiths, Mr. Gwilt’s niece, said she believes the letter was related to her uncle’s honeymoon plans, since he got married in April of that year.

She mentioned that he used to live in the same house were the letter was found before he died about 10 years ago.

"He's John Raymond Gwilt and his wife was Barbara. The letter is definitely him enquiring about his honeymoon as they went to Torquay a lot, especially when he was a kid.They always went there and loved it," Carole shared.

Her uncle used to live on Stafford Road where his family operated a butcher's shop.

Later, he moved to Woodthorne Road in Tettenhall, which is where the letter was eventually found.

Mr Gwilt died about 10 years ago and his wife Barbara died three years ago, and the family sold the house within the past 12 months.

