Anthropic bans OpenAI from using Claude AI

Both companies, including Anthropic and OpenAI have yet to officially announce it

Anthropic has reportedly cut off OpenAI’s access to its Claude family of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered models.

According to Wired, OpenAI was establishing a connection between Claude and its internal features.

It allowed the company to compare the company’s performance to its native models in categories such as writing, safety, and coding.

Anthropic’s spokesperson told Wired, “OpenAI’s own technical staff were also using our coding tools ahead of the launch of GPT-5,” which is apparently “a direct violation of our terms of service.”

An OpenAI spokesperson stated, “While we respect Anthropic’s decision to cut off our API access, it’s disappointing considering our API remains available to them.”

Notably, both companies have yet to officially announce it.

However, Anthropic stated that it would persist to provide OpenAI access for “benchmarking and safety evaluations.”

Anthropic executives showed resistance to offering access to rivals. The company’s Chief Science Officer, Jared Kaplan, previously stated, “I think it would be odd for us to be selling Claude to OpenAI,” supporting the platform’s decision to revoke Windsurf.

