Canary Islands break tourism record despite anti-tourism protests

The number of international visitors in the Canary Islands hit a record high in June despite recent protests against tourism.
According to new data from Spain's National Institute of Statistics (INE), the islands welcomed 1.08 million tourists, a 3.15% increase compared to June last year.
The high number of tourists in June helped raise the total number of international visitors to the Canary Islands in the first half of 2025 to 7.84 million which is 4% increase compared to the same time last year.
Not only this, tourist spending also rose sharply as international visitors spent €1.56 billion (£1.4 billion) in June alone, which is almost 8.5% more than in June last year.
The statistics show that tourism is growing not just in the Canary Island but across all Spain.
As per the reports, in the first half of 2025, the country received 44.5 million tourists, a 4.7% increase compared to the same period last year.
Among all the regions, the Canary Islands were the second most visited with only Catalonia receiving more visitors which is around 9.3 million.
On the other hand, the UK remains the largest contributor of tourists to Spain with almost nine million British visitors recorded so far this year.