Home / World

Canary Islands break tourism record despite anti-tourism protests

The UK remains the largest contributor of tourists to Spain with almost nine million British visitors recorded so far this year

Canary Islands break tourism record despite anti-tourism protests
Canary Islands break tourism record despite anti-tourism protests

The number of international visitors in the Canary Islands hit a record high in June despite recent protests against tourism.

According to new data from Spain's National Institute of Statistics (INE), the islands welcomed 1.08 million tourists, a 3.15% increase compared to June last year.

The high number of tourists in June helped raise the total number of international visitors to the Canary Islands in the first half of 2025 to 7.84 million which is 4% increase compared to the same time last year.

Not only this, tourist spending also rose sharply as international visitors spent €1.56 billion (£1.4 billion) in June alone, which is almost 8.5% more than in June last year.

The statistics show that tourism is growing not just in the Canary Island but across all Spain.

As per the reports, in the first half of 2025, the country received 44.5 million tourists, a 4.7% increase compared to the same period last year.

Among all the regions, the Canary Islands were the second most visited with only Catalonia receiving more visitors which is around 9.3 million.

On the other hand, the UK remains the largest contributor of tourists to Spain with almost nine million British visitors recorded so far this year.

Read more :

World

Hot dog truck crash clogs Pennsylvania highway with sausages, causing delay

Hot dog truck crash clogs Pennsylvania highway with sausages, causing delay
Four commuters injured after hot dog spill across high-traffic highway in Pennsylvania

World’s 10 most expensive cities to live in 2025

World’s 10 most expensive cities to live in 2025
Let’s take a closer look at the top most expensive cities in the world in 2025

Elon Musk plans to appeal fatal Tesla Autopilot crash case ‘wrong’ verdict

Elon Musk plans to appeal fatal Tesla Autopilot crash case ‘wrong’ verdict
Miami jury orders Tesla to pay $243 million to victims after Autopilot car kills young woman

US repositions 2 nuclear submarines near Russia after ‘provocative statements’

US repositions 2 nuclear submarines near Russia after ‘provocative statements’
Donald Trump makes a major move after former Russian president Medvedev’s ‘highly provocative statements’

Ghislaine Maxwell transferred to low-security prison amid pardon request

Ghislaine Maxwell transferred to low-security prison amid pardon request
Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty of child sex trafficking and other offences related to Jeffrey Epstein in 2021

Elon Musk’s Tesla fined heavily over fatal Autopilot crash

Elon Musk’s Tesla fined heavily over fatal Autopilot crash
A Miami jury ordered Tesla to pay the ordered amount to the victims of a deadly in a four-year-old case

American Eagle issues first statement on Sydney Sweeney's controversial ad

American Eagle issues first statement on Sydney Sweeney's controversial ad
The Pennsylvania-based clothing retailer has been making headlines for its jeans campaign starring Sydney Sweeney

36-year-old Jerusalem zoo worker passes away after leopard attack

36-year-old Jerusalem zoo worker passes away after leopard attack
Zookeeper named Uriel Nuri sustained multiple injuries in a leopard attack during a "behind-the-scenes tour" for visitors