New Jersey, NYC hit by 3.0 magnitude earthquake, no injuries reported

New York City and New Jersey were rocked by a 3.0 magnitude earthquake days after tsunami warnings.
According to Independent, New Jersey and NYC residents were shaken by a minor earthquake late on Saturday night, August 2, after a 3.0 magnitude quake struck at 10:18 pm.
As per the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the epicentre of the earthquake was in Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey, just north of Newark, and it took place around 13 miles from Midtown Manhattan, six miles underground.
The USGS map recorded tremors across all five boroughs of New York City.
New York City Emergency Management, in a post on X, wrote, “A magnitude 3.0 earthquake is reported to have occurred in or near New Jersey. Tremors may have been felt in parts of New York City. NYC Emergency Management is monitoring for impacts and coordinating with agency partners.”
“Be prepared for possible aftershocks. These may follow minutes, hours, or even days after the initial quake. No immediate protective action is needed unless you experienced damage. If you felt shaking, check for hazards such as shifted items, falling debris, or cracks,” the agency warned.
No injuries or serious damage was reported in any of the US states.
It is worth noting that an 8.8 magnitude earthquake jolted off the eastern coast of Russia last week, which triggered tsunami warnings in China, Japan, the Philippines, and some of the US states, including New Jersey, California, Hawaii, and Alaska.