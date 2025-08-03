Lionel Messi injury might not be ‘serious,’ Inter Miami boss reveals

Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano gave major update regarding Lionel Messi’s new injury.
According to Goal, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner lasted just 10 minutes of a meeting with Mexican opposition at Chase Stadium. After going down under pressure just outside the penalty area, Messi required treatment on the field before trudging off.
Concerns have been raised regarding how long he could be sidelined for, with the Argentine GOAT having already missed a number of games at the start of the 2025 campaign through muscle complaints.
Alba falls into that camp, with the former Barcelona star telling reporters of Messi’s untimely knock, "Very sad for the whole team that the best player in the world, of the history, is injured. He’s an important player. It’s a shame. Hopefully, it’s not serious because we need him."
Meanwhile, Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano said when asked for an update on his captain, "We won’t know anything until tomorrow. Maybe it’s not something serious because he wasn’t in pain, but he felt something."
A hamstring problem appears to be troubling Messi at present, with further medical checks required before a definitive timescale can be put on his recovery. Inter Miami are hoping for positive news on that front.