US DOJ to investigate Obama officials over Russia interference claims

US Attorney General Pam Bondi has ordered a grand jury investigation against former President Barack Obama’s administration.
According to Reuters, the attorney general asked federal prosecutors to open a probe against members of the former Democratic president’s administration over alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential elections.
As per media reports, Bondi personally directed an unnamed prosecutor to begin legal proceedings that will potentially lead to grand jury review and possible indictment.
Reacting to investigation orders, US President Donald Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, “The TRUTH always wins out. This is great news."
This came after the US Department of Justice last month announced the formation of a strike force to investigate "alleged weaponisation of the US intelligence community” claims made by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.
She accused the Obama administration of manufacturing intelligence on Russian interference and urged for an investigation. Trump also supported her calls for a probe.
The Republican president accused Obama of treason and claimed he falsely linked him with Russia to undermine his election campaign.
Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Obama has rejected all the allegations, calling them bizarre, ridiculous and weak efforts to distract.
It is worth noting that Trump won the 2016 presidential elections after defeating Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.