Vladimir Putin alleged daughter Elizaveta breaks silence, slams father

Russian President Vladimir Putin alleged daughter Elizaveta Krivonogikh has spoken against her father.
According to New York Post, the 22-year-old art school graduate in a cryptic message on her private Telegram condemned the man who “destroyed” her and “took millions of lives.”
She wrote, "It’s liberating to be able to show my face to the world again. It reminds me of who I am and who destroyed my life."
Krivonogikh didn’t explicitly name Putin in either post but has also never shot down the popular theories surrounding her true parentage.
The budding artist was born in 2003 after a suspected affair between Putin and her mother, Svetlana, the president’s then-housekeeper.
The bombshell was first revealed after a 2020 investigation by Russian media outlet Proekt, citing her “phenomenal resemblance” to Putin. He isn’t listed on her birth certificate, but “Vladimirovna” was included, translating to “daughter of Vladimir”.
In 2021, slain journalist and Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny exposed Krivonogikh’s Instagram, which highlighted her life of luxury and her family’s staggering wealth that many have attributed to their connection with the disgraced Russian president.
While Krivonogikh originally celebrated life in the spotlight, she retreated after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2021 and her Instagram was suddenly shut down. She’s since returned but was more reserved at first, hiding her face in many photos.
Krivonogikh has since denounced her previous Gucci-encrusted lifestyle of obscene wealth and speaks openly against her supposed father’s massacre in Ukraine while working in a Parisian art gallery specialising in anti-war works.