Uttarakhand flash floods: Dozens feared trapped after deadly cloudburst

Shocking videos of the disaster show a huge wave of water rushing through the area, breaking and damaging buildings

A major rescue operation is underway in northern India after a deadly cloudburst triggered flash floods in Uttarakhand, leaving dozens feared trapped.

Army and paramilitary forces have arrived in Dharali village which seems to have been the worst affected area by the flooding.

Shocking videos of the disaster show a huge wave of water rushing through the area, breaking and damaging buildings.

As per multiple reports, the incident happened at about 1:30 PM local time, when a huge amount of water suddenly flowed down, causing the Kheerganga river to rise quickly.

This sent tons of muddy water rushing down the hills, flooding and covering roads, buildings and shops in the town of Dharali.

The ancient Kalpkedar temple has also been burried under thick mud and is believed to be damaged.

The thick mud from the Kheerganga river has blocked part of the Bhagirathi River, which later becomes the sacred Ganges River.

This blockage has formed an artificial lake which has flooded large areas of land including a government helipad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered his "condolences to the people affected by the tragedy" in a post on social media site X.

"I pray for the well-being of all the victims... Relief and rescue teams are engaged in every possible effort. No stone is being left unturned in providing assistance to the people," he further wrote.

People are becoming increasingly worried that if the water from the artificial lake is not released soon, it could cause dangerous flooding in towns and villages located further down the river.

