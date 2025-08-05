Home / World

Ion Iliescu, Romania’s first democratically elected president dies at 95

Ion Iliescu was in charge during the country's trouble shift from communism to democracy

Ion Iliescu, Romania’s first democratically elected president dies at 95
Ion Iliescu, Romania’s first democratically elected president dies at 95

Ion IIiescu, the former president of Romania has died at the age of 95.

IIiescu, who was in charge during the country's trouble shift from communism to democracy had been diagnosed with lung cancer and was admitted to a hospital in Bucharest, the capital of Romania in early June.

"It is with deep regret that the government announces the passing of the former President of Romania, Mr Ion Iliescu," a government statement said, as per BBC.

He was Romania's first president elected through a free vote and served two times from 1986 to 1996 and again from 2000 to 2004.

Before his most recent hospital stay, IIiescu was regularly visiting Elias Hospital for regular medical check-ups.

In 2019, he had surgery to treat pericardial effusion, a health problem where fluid gathers around the heart.

IIiescu was accused of being responsible for serious crimes related to the violent events during the 1989 revolution that ended communism in Romania but he always said he was not guilty.

In another case, he was also accused of helping bring miners to violently stop student protests after he became president in 1990.

In recent years, he mostly stayed out of the public eye but sometimes posted written messages on his personal blogs.

You Might Like:

US DOJ to investigate Obama officials over Russia interference claims

US DOJ to investigate Obama officials over Russia interference claims
Pam Bondi orders grand jury probe into Obama administration over Russia election interference claims

US hits out at Brazil Supreme Court judge over Jair Bolsonaro house arrest

US hits out at Brazil Supreme Court judge over Jair Bolsonaro house arrest
Former President Jair Bolsonaro ordered to house arrest amid election rigging probe

Kentucky distillery files for chapter 11 bankruptcy amid industry challenges

Kentucky distillery files for chapter 11 bankruptcy amid industry challenges
Kentucky whisky industry faces turmoil as multiple distilleries file for bankruptcy

American Eagle gets boost after Trump backs Sydney Sweeney ad

American Eagle gets boost after Trump backs Sydney Sweeney ad
President Donald Trump has appreciated Sydney Sweeney for being a registered Republican

South African farm owner on trial for feeding women to pigs, sparking outrage

South African farm owner on trial for feeding women to pigs, sparking outrage
White South African farm owner allegedly murdered two Black women and fed their bodies to pigs

Bill Gates' foundation invests $2.5 billion to support women's health

Bill Gates' foundation invests $2.5 billion to support women's health
Bill Gates has made a serious commitment of giving away his $200 billion fortune by 2045

Stella Rimington, first female MI5 chief dies at 90

Stella Rimington, first female MI5 chief dies at 90
Stella Rimington joined MI5 full-time in 1969 and has been credited for inspiring M in the 'James Bond' films.

Denmark zoo asks public to donate unwanted pets to feed predators

Denmark zoo asks public to donate unwanted pets to feed predators
The zoo is willing to accept horses that are under 147cm in height and have a valid pet passport