Ion Iliescu, Romania’s first democratically elected president dies at 95

Ion IIiescu, the former president of Romania has died at the age of 95.
IIiescu, who was in charge during the country's trouble shift from communism to democracy had been diagnosed with lung cancer and was admitted to a hospital in Bucharest, the capital of Romania in early June.
"It is with deep regret that the government announces the passing of the former President of Romania, Mr Ion Iliescu," a government statement said, as per BBC.
He was Romania's first president elected through a free vote and served two times from 1986 to 1996 and again from 2000 to 2004.
Before his most recent hospital stay, IIiescu was regularly visiting Elias Hospital for regular medical check-ups.
In 2019, he had surgery to treat pericardial effusion, a health problem where fluid gathers around the heart.
IIiescu was accused of being responsible for serious crimes related to the violent events during the 1989 revolution that ended communism in Romania but he always said he was not guilty.
In another case, he was also accused of helping bring miners to violently stop student protests after he became president in 1990.
In recent years, he mostly stayed out of the public eye but sometimes posted written messages on his personal blogs.