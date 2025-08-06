Home / World

Medical transport plane crash claims four lives in Arizona

The aircraft was carrying two pilots and two healthcare providers and no patients were onboard

A medical transport plane crashed at an airport in the Navajo Nation in Arizona, killing four people.

On Tuesday, August 5, the dual-propeller Beechcraft 300 crashed as it was landing at Chinle Municipal Airport in the eastern part of the state.

Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren said the four dead were medical personnel and were there to pick up a patient from a nearby hospital.

"These were people who dedicated their lives to saving others, and their loss is felt deeply across the Navajo Nation," Nygren said in a statement.

He added, “We honor their service, their sacrifice, and the love they showed our communities through their work."

Expressing his grief, the president noted, "On behalf of the Navajo Nation, I extend my deepest condolences to their families, colleagues, and all who are grieving."

The aircraft and crew were from Albuquerque-based CSI Aviation. The dead were two pilots and two healthcare providers and the flight was sent to provide air ambulance services to patients in eastern Arizona.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the families, friends, and loved ones of those affected by this devastating event. Support services will be made available to families and our team," CSI Aviation said.

The police department said that the plane was from an Albuquerque company, and the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the tragic incident.

