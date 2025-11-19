World

UK residents must follow this simple rule to stay safe in icy conditions

Temperatures are expected to drop below zero in the UK

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
UK residents must follow this simple rule to stay safe in icy conditions
UK residents must follow this simple rule to stay safe in icy conditions

As UK is bracing for icy conditions, the residents are being adviced to wear face masks when going outside in cold weather.

The Met Office has issued multiple yellow weather alerts issued for parts of Scotland and northern England until November 20.

Temperatures are expected to drop below zero and the UK Health Security Agency has issued an amber cold alert for parts of northern England.

The Met Office explained that high pressure to the northwest will push cold air from the Arctic southward, causing much colder weather than has been experienced recently.

Considering this, people are being advised to get ready for the cold, snowy weather by collecting essentials like torches, batteries and blankets in case of power outages.

NHS advices people, especially those with asthma to wear a scarf over their mouth like a face mask in cold weather.

Wearing a scarf over your mouth in cold weather can help warm air you breathe which reduces the chances of triggering asthma symptoms.

NHS added, “Keep warm and dry – wear gloves, a scarf and a hat, and carry an umbrella. Wrap a scarf loosely over your nose and mouth – this will help warm up the air before you breathe it. Try breathing in through your nose instead of your mouth – your nose warms the air as you breathe.”

This cold spell comes shortly after the country dealt with severe flooding caused by Storm Claudia which brought heavy rainfall in southern England and Wales.

