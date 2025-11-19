World

UK warns against 11 more countries over methanol poisoning

Travellers have been alerted to the risk of methanol poisoning in new countries, as the list expands

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
UK warns against 11 more countries over methanol poisoning
UK warns against 11 more countries over methanol poisoning

The UK Foreign Office has expanded the list of countries to be cautious of due to methanol poisoning from tainted alcoholic drinks to 11 more countries.

As per the new travel guidance, the new states included are India, Iran, Jordan, Bangladesh, Libya, Malawi, Malaysia, Morocco, Nepal, Papua New Guinea, and Rwanda following "a global increase in the number of reported cases" of methanol poisoning.

Last month, Japan, Ecuador, Kenya, Mexico, Nigeria, Peru, Russia and Uganda were added to the existing list after a number of high-profile incidents, including the death of six tourists in Laos in 2024, came to light.

Travellers are being warned that even small amounts of methanol can cause blindness or death within 12 to 48 hours.

Methanol is a toxic industrial alcohol used in antifreeze, windscreen washer fluid and paint thinner and is not meant for human consumption.

While it is naturally produced during the manufacture of alcoholic drinks, commercial firms reduce it to low, safe levels for human consumption through the distillation process.

But in some countries, it is illegally mixed into alcoholic drinks to cut costs, and because it is tasteless and odourless, it is impossible to detect.

The Foreign Office is running a campaign to advise on reducing risks and recognising symptoms of methanol poisoning.

Foreign Office minister Hamish Falconer advised to only drink at trusted and safe places and seek medical help immediately if something slightly feels off about a hangover.

The full list of countries listed as posing a risk of methanol poisoning are Brazil, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Fiji, India, Iran, Japan, Jordan, Kenya, Laos, Libya, Malawi, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, Nepal, Nigeria, Peru, Russia, Rwanda, Papua New Guinea, Thailand, Turkey, Vietnam and Uganda.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Rare Klimt painting sets record as priciest work of modern art

Rare Klimt painting sets record as priciest work of modern art
The 'Portrait of Elisabeth Lederer' was fetched for $236.4 million, becoming the most expensive work of art ever sold by Sotheby's globally

China suspends Japanese seafood imports amid diplomatic row over Taiwan

China suspends Japanese seafood imports amid diplomatic row over Taiwan
Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi faces backlash from China over Taiwan comments

Jamal Khashoggi's widow slams Trump for defending Saudi crown prince

Jamal Khashoggi's widow slams Trump for defending Saudi crown prince
Jamal Khashoggi's widow Hanan Elatr demands apology and compensation from Saudi crown prince

Musk to Bezos: Guests at lavish White House dinner for Saudi crown prince

Musk to Bezos: Guests at lavish White House dinner for Saudi crown prince
Donald Trump hosted lavish dinner for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman at White House

US Senate unanimously approves release of Epstein files, bill heads to Trump

US Senate unanimously approves release of Epstein files, bill heads to Trump
Congress sends Jeffrey Epstein files release bill to President Donald Trump's desk after House vote

Catherine Lucey called ‘piggy’ by Trump over Epstein question, sparks debate

Catherine Lucey called ‘piggy’ by Trump over Epstein question, sparks debate
Bloomberg breaks silence after President Trump calls its reporter Catherine Lucey ‘piggy’

ExxonMobil set to shut Fife plant, hundreds of jobs at risk

ExxonMobil set to shut Fife plant, hundreds of jobs at risk
The Fife Ethylene Plant makes basic materials used to produce plastics

UK residents must follow this simple rule to stay safe in icy conditions

UK residents must follow this simple rule to stay safe in icy conditions
Temperatures are expected to drop below zero in the UK

Zelenskyy to meet US envoy, Erdogan in Ankara amid rising tension

Zelenskyy to meet US envoy, Erdogan in Ankara amid rising tension
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is dealing with a major political crisis now a days

Disney steps in with major restoration plan after California wildfire devastation

Disney steps in with major restoration plan after California wildfire devastation
Disney has rolled out massive restoration project in California as part of its promise to help rebuild areas damaged by wildfires

UK immigration sees surprising drop in net migration

UK immigration sees surprising drop in net migration
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer introduced plans aimed at reducing net migration in the UK over the next four years

Deadliest plane crashes in 2025: A look at troubled year for aviation

Deadliest plane crashes in 2025: A look at troubled year for aviation
Multiple fatal crashes in 2025 raised concerns over safety protocols and pilot training