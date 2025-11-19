UK warns against 11 more countries over methanol poisoning

The UK Foreign Office has expanded the list of countries to be cautious of due to methanol poisoning from tainted alcoholic drinks to 11 more countries.
As per the new travel guidance, the new states included are India, Iran, Jordan, Bangladesh, Libya, Malawi, Malaysia, Morocco, Nepal, Papua New Guinea, and Rwanda following "a global increase in the number of reported cases" of methanol poisoning.
Last month, Japan, Ecuador, Kenya, Mexico, Nigeria, Peru, Russia and Uganda were added to the existing list after a number of high-profile incidents, including the death of six tourists in Laos in 2024, came to light.
Travellers are being warned that even small amounts of methanol can cause blindness or death within 12 to 48 hours.
Methanol is a toxic industrial alcohol used in antifreeze, windscreen washer fluid and paint thinner and is not meant for human consumption.
While it is naturally produced during the manufacture of alcoholic drinks, commercial firms reduce it to low, safe levels for human consumption through the distillation process.
But in some countries, it is illegally mixed into alcoholic drinks to cut costs, and because it is tasteless and odourless, it is impossible to detect.
The Foreign Office is running a campaign to advise on reducing risks and recognising symptoms of methanol poisoning.
Foreign Office minister Hamish Falconer advised to only drink at trusted and safe places and seek medical help immediately if something slightly feels off about a hangover.
The full list of countries listed as posing a risk of methanol poisoning are Brazil, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Fiji, India, Iran, Japan, Jordan, Kenya, Laos, Libya, Malawi, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, Nepal, Nigeria, Peru, Russia, Rwanda, Papua New Guinea, Thailand, Turkey, Vietnam and Uganda.