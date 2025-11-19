World

Musk to Bezos: Guests at lavish White House dinner for Saudi crown prince

Donald Trump hosted lavish dinner for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman at White House

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Musk to Bezos: Guests at lavish White House dinner for Saudi crown prince
Musk to Bezos: Guests at lavish White House dinner for Saudi crown prince 

Elon Musk finally returned to the White House to attend dinner for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

Musk was seen seated among guests in the East Room. Other guests included VIce President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance, Apple CEO Tim Cook and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, according to a White House press list.

According to US media, about 120 guests have been invited to the dinner.

In his remarks at the dinner, Trump thanked Apple CEO Tim Cook and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang for attending.

He also called out Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo.

The world’s richest man and Tesla CEO Elon Musk was also spotted at the event. It appears that Musk, who had a public and personal falling-out with Trump five months ago, has mended fences.

According to The Associated Press news agency, Trump gave Musk a small tap on the arm as he walked into the dinner.

Other business executives at the event, according to The New York Times and The Hill, were Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon; David Ellison, the chief executive of Paramount Global, the parent company of CBS and MTV; Mike Wirth, the chief executive of Chevron; Mary Barra, the chief executive of General Motors; and William Clay Ford Jr, the executive chairman of Ford Motor.

Advertisement
Advertisement

US Senate unanimously approves release of Epstein files, bill heads to Trump

US Senate unanimously approves release of Epstein files, bill heads to Trump
Congress sends Jeffrey Epstein files release bill to President Donald Trump's desk after House vote

Catherine Lucey called ‘piggy’ by Trump over Epstein question, sparks debate

Catherine Lucey called ‘piggy’ by Trump over Epstein question, sparks debate
Bloomberg breaks silence after President Trump calls its reporter Catherine Lucey ‘piggy’

ExxonMobil set to shut Fife plant, hundreds of jobs at risk

ExxonMobil set to shut Fife plant, hundreds of jobs at risk
The Fife Ethylene Plant makes basic materials used to produce plastics

UK residents must follow this simple rule to stay safe in icy conditions

UK residents must follow this simple rule to stay safe in icy conditions
Temperatures are expected to drop below zero in the UK

Zelenskyy to meet US envoy, Erdogan in Ankara amid rising tension

Zelenskyy to meet US envoy, Erdogan in Ankara amid rising tension
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is dealing with a major political crisis now a days

Disney steps in with major restoration plan after California wildfire devastation

Disney steps in with major restoration plan after California wildfire devastation
Disney has rolled out massive restoration project in California as part of its promise to help rebuild areas damaged by wildfires

UK immigration sees surprising drop in net migration

UK immigration sees surprising drop in net migration
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer introduced plans aimed at reducing net migration in the UK over the next four years

Deadliest plane crashes in 2025: A look at troubled year for aviation

Deadliest plane crashes in 2025: A look at troubled year for aviation
Multiple fatal crashes in 2025 raised concerns over safety protocols and pilot training

Olivia Nuzzi sets record straight on Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s brain health

Olivia Nuzzi sets record straight on Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s brain health
Olivia Nuzzi's RFK Jr. memoir 'American Canto' sparks controversy over brain parasite claims

Larry Summers quits public roles, ‘deeply ashamed’ of Epstein ties

Larry Summers quits public roles, ‘deeply ashamed’ of Epstein ties
Ex-Harvard President Larry Summers steps back from public life amid Epstein email fallout

Cambridge Dictionary names 'parasocial' word of the year: What does it mean?

Cambridge Dictionary names 'parasocial' word of the year: What does it mean?
'Parasocial' chosen as 2025 word of the year highlights concerns over AI and celebrity culture.

Zohran Mamdani to meet Trump at White House? President signals expected talks

Zohran Mamdani to meet Trump at White House? President signals expected talks
Trump open to meeting with newly elected mayor Zohran Mamdani to discuss New York City issues