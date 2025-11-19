Musk to Bezos: Guests at lavish White House dinner for Saudi crown prince 

Elon Musk finally returned to the White House to attend dinner for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.
Musk was seen seated among guests in the East Room. Other guests included VIce President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance, Apple CEO Tim Cook and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, according to a White House press list.
According to US media, about 120 guests have been invited to the dinner.
In his remarks at the dinner, Trump thanked Apple CEO Tim Cook and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang for attending.
He also called out Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo.
The world’s richest man and Tesla CEO Elon Musk was also spotted at the event. It appears that Musk, who had a public and personal falling-out with Trump five months ago, has mended fences.
According to The Associated Press news agency, Trump gave Musk a small tap on the arm as he walked into the dinner.
Other business executives at the event, according to The New York Times and The Hill, were Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon; David Ellison, the chief executive of Paramount Global, the parent company of CBS and MTV; Mike Wirth, the chief executive of Chevron; Mary Barra, the chief executive of General Motors; and William Clay Ford Jr, the executive chairman of Ford Motor.