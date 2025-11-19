World

Tom Steyer, billionaire Democratic jumps into California governor's race

The billionaire activist is seeking to succeed Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who cannot run in 2026 due to term limits

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Tom Steyer, billionaire Democratic jumps into California governors race
Tom Steyer, billionaire Democratic jumps into California governor's race 

Tom Steyer, the billionaire philanthropist and Democratic climate activist who unsuccessfully ran for presidency in 2020, has shaken up the California governor's race with a surprise entry.

Alongside Steyer, prominent Democratic candidates eyeing the governor's seat are former LA Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, former federal Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, and former Rep. Katie Porter.

Despite the state's Democratic lean, the race is not without Republicans, including Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco and former Fox News host Steve Hilton.

In an announcement video posted to social media, Steyer directly attacked America's wealthiest crowd, who he said believe that "they earned everything themselves."

Framing himself as a successful businessman who focused his life's work toward taking on the "out-of-state corporations", and the "oil companies", the 68-year-old centred his pitch on affordability, following Zohran Mamdani's successful run in NYC.

Steyer has been a prominent figure in California Democratic politics for about a decade, ever since he retired from his hedge fund career and launched a progressive nonprofit that advocated for mitigating climate change and improving health care. 

For the unversed, California holds nonpartisan primaries, in which every candidate runs on one ballot regardless of party, and the top two candidates move onto a general election.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

NYC Mayor-elect Mamdani retains Jessica Tisch as police commissioner

NYC Mayor-elect Mamdani retains Jessica Tisch as police commissioner
Jessi Tisch is confirmed to continue her responsibilities when Zohran Mamdani takes office as NYC mayor in January

South Korea ferry with 267 people runs aground, no causalities reported

South Korea ferry with 267 people runs aground, no causalities reported
At least five people have sustained injuries after the ferry was grounded in a shocking accident near Jangsan Island

UK warns against 11 more countries over methanol poisoning

UK warns against 11 more countries over methanol poisoning
Travellers have been alerted to the risk of methanol poisoning in new countries, as the list expands

Rare Klimt painting sets record as priciest work of modern art

Rare Klimt painting sets record as priciest work of modern art
The 'Portrait of Elisabeth Lederer' was fetched for $236.4 million, becoming the most expensive work of art ever sold by Sotheby's globally

China suspends Japanese seafood imports amid diplomatic row over Taiwan

China suspends Japanese seafood imports amid diplomatic row over Taiwan
Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi faces backlash from China over Taiwan comments

Jamal Khashoggi's widow slams Trump for defending Saudi crown prince

Jamal Khashoggi's widow slams Trump for defending Saudi crown prince
Jamal Khashoggi's widow Hanan Elatr demands apology and compensation from Saudi crown prince

Musk to Bezos: Guests at lavish White House dinner for Saudi crown prince

Musk to Bezos: Guests at lavish White House dinner for Saudi crown prince
Donald Trump hosted lavish dinner for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman at White House

US Senate unanimously approves release of Epstein files, bill heads to Trump

US Senate unanimously approves release of Epstein files, bill heads to Trump
Congress sends Jeffrey Epstein files release bill to President Donald Trump's desk after House vote

Catherine Lucey called ‘piggy’ by Trump over Epstein question, sparks debate

Catherine Lucey called ‘piggy’ by Trump over Epstein question, sparks debate
Bloomberg breaks silence after President Trump calls its reporter Catherine Lucey ‘piggy’

ExxonMobil set to shut Fife plant, hundreds of jobs at risk

ExxonMobil set to shut Fife plant, hundreds of jobs at risk
The Fife Ethylene Plant makes basic materials used to produce plastics

UK residents must follow this simple rule to stay safe in icy conditions

UK residents must follow this simple rule to stay safe in icy conditions
Temperatures are expected to drop below zero in the UK

Zelenskyy to meet US envoy, Erdogan in Ankara amid rising tension

Zelenskyy to meet US envoy, Erdogan in Ankara amid rising tension
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is dealing with a major political crisis now a days