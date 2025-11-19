World

China suspends Japanese seafood imports amid diplomatic row over Taiwan

Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi faces backlash from China over Taiwan comments

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
China suspends Japanese seafood imports amid diplomatic row over Taiwan
China suspends Japanese seafood imports amid diplomatic row over Taiwan

China has suspended imports of Japanese seafood again, as the fallout over the Japanese prime minister’s comments about Taiwan continues to escalate in one of worst bilateral disputes in years.

According to The Guardian, the ban was first reported on Wednesday, November 19, by the Japanese outlets Kyodo News and NHK, and appeared to be confirmed by China’s foreign ministry, which said there was “no market for Japanese seafood in the current climate.”

The reports said China’s government had informed Japan it was suspending all seafood imports, months after it partly lifted a previous ban issued in 2023.

The original ban was imposed in response to Japan’s decision to release wastewater from the damaged and decommissioned Fukushima nuclear plant. 

Chinese officials reportedly said Wednesday’s decision was related to a need to further monitor the water source, but it has been widely received as part of China’s retaliatory measures amid a deepening diplomatic row with Japan.

At a regular press briefing on Wednesday afternoon, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Japan had “failed to provide the technical documentation it committed to”.

“I would also like to emphasise that due to [Japanese] prime minister Sanae Takaichi’s recent actions that go against the tide and her erroneous remarks on major issues such as Taiwan, which have triggered strong public outrage in China, there would be no market for Japanese seafood in the current climate even if Japan were able to export it to China,” Ning added. 

Before the 2023 ban, the Chinese market, including Hong Kong, accounted for more than one-fifth of Japan’s exports.

The spat started after Takaichi told her country’s parliament earlier this month that Japan could become militarily involved if China attacked Taiwan, because it would be a threat to Japan’s existence.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Rare Klimt painting sets record as priciest work of modern art

Rare Klimt painting sets record as priciest work of modern art
The 'Portrait of Elisabeth Lederer' was fetched for $236.4 million, becoming the most expensive work of art ever sold by Sotheby's globally

Jamal Khashoggi's widow slams Trump for defending Saudi crown prince

Jamal Khashoggi's widow slams Trump for defending Saudi crown prince
Jamal Khashoggi's widow Hanan Elatr demands apology and compensation from Saudi crown prince

Musk to Bezos: Guests at lavish White House dinner for Saudi crown prince

Musk to Bezos: Guests at lavish White House dinner for Saudi crown prince
Donald Trump hosted lavish dinner for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman at White House

US Senate unanimously approves release of Epstein files, bill heads to Trump

US Senate unanimously approves release of Epstein files, bill heads to Trump
Congress sends Jeffrey Epstein files release bill to President Donald Trump's desk after House vote

Catherine Lucey called ‘piggy’ by Trump over Epstein question, sparks debate

Catherine Lucey called ‘piggy’ by Trump over Epstein question, sparks debate
Bloomberg breaks silence after President Trump calls its reporter Catherine Lucey ‘piggy’

ExxonMobil set to shut Fife plant, hundreds of jobs at risk

ExxonMobil set to shut Fife plant, hundreds of jobs at risk
The Fife Ethylene Plant makes basic materials used to produce plastics

UK residents must follow this simple rule to stay safe in icy conditions

UK residents must follow this simple rule to stay safe in icy conditions
Temperatures are expected to drop below zero in the UK

Zelenskyy to meet US envoy, Erdogan in Ankara amid rising tension

Zelenskyy to meet US envoy, Erdogan in Ankara amid rising tension
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is dealing with a major political crisis now a days

Disney steps in with major restoration plan after California wildfire devastation

Disney steps in with major restoration plan after California wildfire devastation
Disney has rolled out massive restoration project in California as part of its promise to help rebuild areas damaged by wildfires

UK immigration sees surprising drop in net migration

UK immigration sees surprising drop in net migration
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer introduced plans aimed at reducing net migration in the UK over the next four years

Deadliest plane crashes in 2025: A look at troubled year for aviation

Deadliest plane crashes in 2025: A look at troubled year for aviation
Multiple fatal crashes in 2025 raised concerns over safety protocols and pilot training

Olivia Nuzzi sets record straight on Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s brain health

Olivia Nuzzi sets record straight on Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s brain health
Olivia Nuzzi's RFK Jr. memoir 'American Canto' sparks controversy over brain parasite claims