US Senate unanimously approves release of Epstein files, bill heads to Trump

  • By Bushra Saleem
US Senators have passed the bill to release all of the convicted sex offender Jeffery Epstein's files after a near-unanimous House vote.

According to NBC News, Congress on Tuesday, November 18, overwhelmingly voted to pass the bill to force the Justice Department to release all documents and records related to disgraced financier Epstein.

The House voted 427-1 to pass the bill, with Rep. Clay Higgins of Louisiana being the only one opposed, marking a major victory for the lawmakers of both parties who have been demanding the release of Epstein files for months.

This came after US President Donald Trump asked Republican lawmakers to vote in favour of the bill.

Chuck Schumer, the top Senate Democrat, said in a floor speech on Tuesday, “The American people have waited long enough. Jeffrey Epstein’s victims have waited long enough. Let the truth come out. Let transparency reign.”

Democrats, Epstein survivors and their advocates who were seated in a House gallery broke into applause after voting results were announced.

Republican Congressman Troy Nehls, “As President Trump has stated, we have nothing to hide, nothing to hide here. I’m voting to release the files so that we can move on from the [smear] campaign the Democrats have manufactured. God bless Donald J. Trump.”

Now the legislation would be sent to President Trump, who vowed to sign it into law.

