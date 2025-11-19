World

South Korea ferry with 267 people runs aground, no causalities reported

At least five people have sustained injuries after the ferry was grounded in a shocking accident near Jangsan Island

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
South Korea ferry with 267 people runs aground, no causalities reported
South Korea ferry with 267 people runs aground, no causalities reported 

A South Korean passenger ferry carrying 246 passengers and 21 crew members has run aground on rocks off the country's southeast coast.

The Queen Jenuvia 2 is stuck on a reef and unable to move; however, the shocking incident poses no risk of sinking or capsizing, according to the Coast Guard.

Moreover, the accident happened near Jangsan Island in Sinan County on Wednesday evening, November 19, and people are currently being moved to patrol boats.

Local media reported that five people sustained minor injuries from the impact of the grounding, but there have been no other casualties.

South Korean Prime Minister Kim Min-seok has ordered all available vessels to be mobilised to rescue the ferry.

"We have confirmed that there is currently no flooding. We are transferring passengers to patrol boats and moving them to a safe location," a Coast Guard official said, Chosun Ilbo newspaper reports.

The Coast Guard plans to move the vessel ashore at high tide.

Notably, the ferry was travelling to the port city of Mokpo after departing from the resort island of Jeju, and the area is near the site of the sinking of the Sewol ferry in 2014 that killed over 300 people, mostly children on their school trip.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

UK warns against 11 more countries over methanol poisoning

UK warns against 11 more countries over methanol poisoning
Travellers have been alerted to the risk of methanol poisoning in new countries, as the list expands

Rare Klimt painting sets record as priciest work of modern art

Rare Klimt painting sets record as priciest work of modern art
The 'Portrait of Elisabeth Lederer' was fetched for $236.4 million, becoming the most expensive work of art ever sold by Sotheby's globally

China suspends Japanese seafood imports amid diplomatic row over Taiwan

China suspends Japanese seafood imports amid diplomatic row over Taiwan
Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi faces backlash from China over Taiwan comments

Jamal Khashoggi's widow slams Trump for defending Saudi crown prince

Jamal Khashoggi's widow slams Trump for defending Saudi crown prince
Jamal Khashoggi's widow Hanan Elatr demands apology and compensation from Saudi crown prince

Musk to Bezos: Guests at lavish White House dinner for Saudi crown prince

Musk to Bezos: Guests at lavish White House dinner for Saudi crown prince
Donald Trump hosted lavish dinner for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman at White House

US Senate unanimously approves release of Epstein files, bill heads to Trump

US Senate unanimously approves release of Epstein files, bill heads to Trump
Congress sends Jeffrey Epstein files release bill to President Donald Trump's desk after House vote

Catherine Lucey called ‘piggy’ by Trump over Epstein question, sparks debate

Catherine Lucey called ‘piggy’ by Trump over Epstein question, sparks debate
Bloomberg breaks silence after President Trump calls its reporter Catherine Lucey ‘piggy’

ExxonMobil set to shut Fife plant, hundreds of jobs at risk

ExxonMobil set to shut Fife plant, hundreds of jobs at risk
The Fife Ethylene Plant makes basic materials used to produce plastics

UK residents must follow this simple rule to stay safe in icy conditions

UK residents must follow this simple rule to stay safe in icy conditions
Temperatures are expected to drop below zero in the UK

Zelenskyy to meet US envoy, Erdogan in Ankara amid rising tension

Zelenskyy to meet US envoy, Erdogan in Ankara amid rising tension
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is dealing with a major political crisis now a days

Disney steps in with major restoration plan after California wildfire devastation

Disney steps in with major restoration plan after California wildfire devastation
Disney has rolled out massive restoration project in California as part of its promise to help rebuild areas damaged by wildfires

UK immigration sees surprising drop in net migration

UK immigration sees surprising drop in net migration
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer introduced plans aimed at reducing net migration in the UK over the next four years