Home / World

Robert F Kennedy Jr cuts $500 million funding in mRNA vaccine research

US Health Secretary RFK Jr. cancels $500M for mRNA vaccine projects targeting COVID and flu

Robert F Kennedy Jr cuts $500 million funding in mRNA vaccine research
Robert F Kennedy Jr cuts $500 million funding in mRNA vaccine research

The US Department of Health and Human Services will cancel contracts and pull funding for some vaccines that are being developed to fight respiratory viruses like COVID-19 and the flu.

According to AP, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced in a statement Tuesday that 22 projects, totaling $500 million, to develop vaccines using mRNA technology will be halted.

Kennedy’s decision to terminate the projects is the latest in a string of decisions that have put the longtime vaccine critic’s doubts about shots into full effect at the nation’s health department.

Kennedy has pulled back recommendations around the COVID-19 shots, fired the panel that makes vaccine recommendations, and refused to offer a vigorous endorsement of vaccinations as a measles outbreak worsened.

The health secretary criticized mRNA vaccines in a video on his social media accounts, explaining the decision to cancel projects being led by the nation’s leading pharmaceutical companies, including Pfizer and Moderna, that offer protection against viruses like the flu, COVID-19 and H5N1.

“To replace the troubled mRNA programs, we’re prioritizing the development of safer, broader vaccine strategies, like whole-virus vaccines and novel platforms that don’t collapse when viruses mutate,” Kennedy said in the video.

Infectious disease experts say the mRNA technology used in vaccines is safe, and they credit its development during the first Trump administration with slowing the 2020 coronavirus pandemic. Future pandemics, they warned, will be harder to stop without the help of mRNA.

You Might Like:

Medical transport plane crash claims four lives in Arizona

Medical transport plane crash claims four lives in Arizona
The aircraft was carrying two pilots and two healthcare providers and no patients were onboard

Swedish PM sparks criticism over frequent AI use in his role

Swedish PM sparks criticism over frequent AI use in his role
Swedish prime minister receives serious warnings from tech experts over the use of AI in running the country

Famous ‘monolith’ boat removed from Lake Mead amid cleanup effort

Famous ‘monolith’ boat removed from Lake Mead amid cleanup effort
This boat, nicknamed the 'monolith of Lake Mead,' was often used informally by people to notice changes in the lake's water level

Ion Iliescu, Romania’s first democratically elected president dies at 95

Ion Iliescu, Romania’s first democratically elected president dies at 95
Ion Iliescu was in charge during the country's trouble shift from communism to democracy

Titan submarine disaster exposed in shocking new report

Titan submarine disaster exposed in shocking new report
All five people on the Titan submersible died when it imploded during its trip to the Titanic wreckage

Uttarakhand flash floods: Dozens feared trapped after deadly cloudburst

Uttarakhand flash floods: Dozens feared trapped after deadly cloudburst
Shocking videos of the disaster show a huge wave of water rushing through the area, breaking and damaging buildings

UK-France migrant agreement comes into force amid Channel crossing surge

UK-France migrant agreement comes into force amid Channel crossing surge
2025 is likely to break records for the number of people crossing the Channel

Vladimir Putin alleged daughter Elizaveta breaks silence, slams father

Vladimir Putin alleged daughter Elizaveta breaks silence, slams father
Elizaveta Krivonogikh criticizes father for taking ‘millions of lives” in war against Ukraine