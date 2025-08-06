Home / World

Marsha Blackburn joins Tennessee governor race alongside John Rose

Marsha Blackburn all set to face Rep. John Rose in the Republican primary clash for Tennessee governor

Marsha Blackburn joins Tennessee governor race alongside John Rose
Marsha Blackburn joins Tennessee governor race alongside John Rose

Republican US Sen. Marsha Blackburn has enetred the Tennessee governor’s race in 2026, setting up a primary clash with US Rep. John Rose.

According to CNN, Blacknurn on Wednesday, August 6, officially announed that she in entering ino the governor’s race the decision that ad been expected for some time from the ally of President Donald Trump.

It sets up a Republican primary clash in August 2026 against Rose who is also a Trump backer. They will be competing to replace GOP Gov. Bill Lee, who is hitting his limit of two four-year terms in office.

Blackburn won her Senate seat in 2018 by nearly 11 percentage points over Democrat Phil Bredesen, a popular former governor. That victory marked a rightward shift from previous Republican senators who has represented the state.

She then won reelection against Democratic state Rep. Gloria Johnson by more than 29 percentage points last November.

First elected to the US House in 2002, Blackburn aligned with the tea party movement and regularly appeared on Fox News. Before that, the Brentwood resident made a name for herself as a state lawmaker who helped lead the revolt against a proposed Tennessee income tax in the early 2000s.

In an opening campaign ad, Blackburn lauded Trump, promised leadership in job creation and energy production and hit on timely conservative themes including, empowering parents in education, defining “boys and girls the way God made them,” and deporting immigrants in the country illegally, “whether it takes planes, trains or starships.”

You Might Like:

Japan marks 80 years since Hiroshima bombing, warns against nuclear weapons

Japan marks 80 years since Hiroshima bombing, warns against nuclear weapons
Japan has issued a stark warning against the growing trend of nuclear weapons as it marks 80 years since the tragic bombing

China takes extreme measures to tackle low birth rate with new initiative

China takes extreme measures to tackle low birth rate with new initiative
Amid declining population and low birth rates China is encouraging its citizens to have more children

Medical transport plane crash claims four lives in Arizona

Medical transport plane crash claims four lives in Arizona
The aircraft was carrying two pilots and two healthcare providers and no patients were onboard

Swedish PM sparks criticism over frequent AI use in his role

Swedish PM sparks criticism over frequent AI use in his role
Swedish prime minister receives serious warnings from tech experts over the use of AI in running the country

Famous ‘monolith’ boat removed from Lake Mead amid cleanup effort

Famous ‘monolith’ boat removed from Lake Mead amid cleanup effort
This boat, nicknamed the 'monolith of Lake Mead,' was often used informally by people to notice changes in the lake's water level

Ion Iliescu, Romania’s first democratically elected president dies at 95

Ion Iliescu, Romania’s first democratically elected president dies at 95
Ion Iliescu was in charge during the country's trouble shift from communism to democracy

Titan submarine disaster exposed in shocking new report

Titan submarine disaster exposed in shocking new report
All five people on the Titan submersible died when it imploded during its trip to the Titanic wreckage

Uttarakhand flash floods: Dozens feared trapped after deadly cloudburst

Uttarakhand flash floods: Dozens feared trapped after deadly cloudburst
Shocking videos of the disaster show a huge wave of water rushing through the area, breaking and damaging buildings