Instagram releases ‘Instagram Map’ to bid to outdo Snapchat’s Snap Map

Instagram Map allows users to share their latest active location and find location-based content

In a significant development, Instagram has released the latest feature Instagram Map, allowing users to share their latest active location and find location-based content, aiming to outdo Snapchat.

This feature is similar to Snapchat’s Snap Map with 400 million monthly users.

Unlike Snap Map, Instagram’s recently introduced feature is off by default and only updates when the app is opened, not in real-time.

It also allows users to share real‑time locations through DMs, but only for one hour.

In addition, it lets users explore friends’ posts or creators’ content linked to locations, including restaurants or festivals, allowing them to post short “Notes” on the map.

The update comes after the platform’s earlier copy of Snapchat’s Stories, providing a perfect alternative for fans of Zenly, a social app that halted its operations in 2023.

Apart from Instagram Map, the Meta-owned platform has launched Reposts, closely mirroring TikTok’s share and Twitter’s retweet features.

It appears in the latest Reposts tab on user profiles and in friends’ feeds, assisting creators to increase their followers and establish connections with broader audiences.

Moreover, Instagram has expanded its Friends tab in Reels worldwide, which outlines reels your friends comment on, like, and repost, with a range of the latest options to control the shared activity.

