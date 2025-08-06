Ex-DOGE staffer 'big balls’ left bloodied after teen mob attack in DC

Home / World

A former Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) staffer was beaten and bloodied by a mob of 10 minors early Sunday as he thwarted a carjacking attempt in the nation’s capital.

The 19-year-old Edward Coristine, whose LinkedIn handle earned him the nickname “Big Balls” at DOGE, was with a woman near downtown DC when he saw the group of juveniles approach their car and “make a comment about taking the vehicle,” according to a Metropolitan Police Department incident report obtained by The Post.

“At that point, for her safety, [Coristine] pushed his significant other … into the vehicle and turned to deal with the suspects,” the dramatic report continues.

“The suspects then began to assault [Coristine],” the ex-DOGE staffer told officers, who rolled up on the scene at the same time he was being attacked.

Officers patrolling the 1400 block of Swann Street NW, a popular area with several shops, bars and restaurants about a mile north of the White House, noticed “a group of approximately ten juveniles surrounding the complainants’ vehicle and assaulting [Coristine],” the report states.

“The officers immediately exited their vehicle, and the juveniles began fleeing on foot,” police said.

DC police were able to nab only two of the young suspects, who were later positively identified by Coristine as being among his attackers.

President Trump shared a photograph of the aftermath of the assault on Coristine early Tuesday afternoon, showing the former DOGE staffer sitting on the ground, bloodied and with his ripped shirt barely hanging on his body.

The US president raged that “crime in Washington, D.C., is totally out of control” in the post, where he also threatened a federal takeover of the district.

