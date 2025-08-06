Microsoft rolls out gpt-oss-20b model to Windows users

Microsoft has brought OpenAI’s new free and open GPT model, gpt-oss-20b, accessible to Windows 11 users through Windows AI Foundry.
Windows AI Foundry, a platform that allows users to click on artificial intelligence (AI) features, renowned open-source models, and APIs on their PCs.
The American tech giant called gpt‑oss-20b, “tool-savvy and lightweight,” and stated:
“Optimized for agentic tasks like code execution and tool use, it runs efficiently on a range of Windows hardware, with support for more devices coming soon. It’s perfect for building autonomous assistants or embedding AI into real-world workflows, even in bandwidth-constrained environments.”
OpenAI’s gpt-oss-20b consists of a variety of capabilities, and it can operate on consumer PCs and laptops with up to 16GB of VRAM.
According to OpenAI, the recently launched model was trained leveraging large-scale reinforcement learning that assists it in excelling at powering high-end AI agents and call features.
It is important to note that the model is unable to generate and process photos and audio like the other models, it’s a text-based model only.
Much to the delight of users, the American tech giant has announced plans to launch the model to macOS and other devices in the near future.
Notably, Microsoft is currently working to bring both gpt-oss-20b and older model gpt-oss-120b to its hosted Azure AI Foundry platform.