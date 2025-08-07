Home / World

Kathleen Folbigg gets ‘unjust, unfair’ payout for wrongful conviction

Wrongfully jailed for 20 years, Kathleen Folbigg’s $2.2 million payout sparks lawyer's outrage

Kathleen Folbigg gets ‘unjust, unfair’ payout for wrongful conviction
Kathleen Folbigg gets ‘unjust, unfair’ payout for wrongful conviction

Kathleen Folbigg, who was once described as “Australia’s worst mother,” has been awarded an A$2m (£975,580, $1.3m) payout for 20 years of wrongful imprisonment.

According to The Guardian, Flobigg was offered an “unfair” and “insulting” $2.2 million in compensation after spending two decades in prison during the inquiry that later found her wrongfully convicted of killing her four children.

The 58-year-old Australian woman was sentenced to a minimum of 25 years in jail after getting wrongfully convicted in 2003 for the suffocation murders of three of her infant children and the manslaughter of the fourth.

The compensation after 20 years of imprisonment was dubbed as “profoundly unfair and unjust” by her lawyers.

In a statement on Thursday, August 7, 2025, Folbigg’s lawyer, Rhanee Rego, said, “(The sum) was a moral affront – woefully inadequate and ethically indefensible. The system has failed Kathleen Folbigg once again. Kathleen lost her four children; she lost 20 of the best years of her life; and she continues to feel the lasting effects of this ongoing trauma.”

“The payment does not reflect the extent of the pain and suffering Kathleen has endured. This should be about the system recognising the significance of what it did to her,” she added.

Flobigg's name was cleared in 2023 after the appeal court cancelled her convictions months after she got a full pardon and was released from the prison after new science proved that her kids might have died naturally or because of a genetic problem.

You Might Like:

NASA astronaut announces retirement after unexpectedly long stay in space

NASA astronaut announces retirement after unexpectedly long stay in space
Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams stayed in space for 286 days due to technical issue with their return spacecraft

'The Hobbit' rare first edition sells for $57,000 at auction

'The Hobbit' rare first edition sells for $57,000 at auction
One of a kind original book of John Ronald Reuel Tolkien's magical world was found in Bristol, UK

United Airlines halts flights across US, citing technology issue

United Airlines halts flights across US, citing technology issue
Passengers all over the US face indefinite delay as the airline address the technical issue

Ghana mourns 'national tragedy' as two ministers die in helicopter crash

Ghana mourns 'national tragedy' as two ministers die in helicopter crash
Ghana's defence and environment ministers among eight who passed away in the devastating helicopter crash

Ex-DOGE staffer 'Big Balls’ left bloodied after teen mob attack in DC

Ex-DOGE staffer 'Big Balls’ left bloodied after teen mob attack in DC
US President Donald Trump reacts after Edward Coristine was attacked in DC carjacking

Marsha Blackburn joins Tennessee governor race alongside John Rose

Marsha Blackburn joins Tennessee governor race alongside John Rose
Marsha Blackburn all set to face Rep. John Rose in the Republican primary clash for Tennessee governor

Howard Stern's future with SiriusXM in jeopardy as contract nears end

Howard Stern's future with SiriusXM in jeopardy as contract nears end
Legendary radio host Howard Stern facing possible exit from SiriusXM after two-decade

Zara faces major blow in UK over ads with 'unhealthily thin' models

Zara faces major blow in UK over ads with 'unhealthily thin' models
UK regulator bans Zara ads for breaching social responsibility with 'unhealthily thin' models