Google launches 'Guided Learning' within Gemini for students 

Google has announced the release of the latest tool called Guided Learning within Gemini.
The feature efficiently sorts all the functions and works like an AI-centric tutor; it’s particularly designed to assist students in building a deep understanding rather than just receiving answers.
The release comes one week after OpenAI introduced the flagship Study Mode for ChatGPT that helps students develop their own cutting-edge critical thinking skills, instead of receiving answers to questions without thinking about anything.
With these significant launches, both companies are expectedly aiming to address these concerns by positioning their chatbots as learning tools instead of simple answer engines.
With the recently launched featutre, Gemini will break down queries step-by-step and adapt explanations to its users’ needs.
Users can get their queries solved through diagrams, quizzes, images, and videos to assist them build their knowledge.
Maureen Heymans, Google’s VP of Learning & Sustainability, in the blog post, stated:
“Whether you’re preparing for an exam about enzymes, starting the first draft of a paper on the importance of bee populations in supporting our food systems, or exploring your passion for photography, Guided Learning is a collaborative thinking partner that helps you get it — each step of the way.”
Alongside this launch, Alphabet-owned Google is improving Gemini with visuals and study tools such as flashcards and guides.