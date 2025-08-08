JD Vance slammed after secret service raised Ohio river for VP’s birthday trip

JD Vance's security service reportedly raise the water level of Ohio river for the US Vice President's 41st birthday kayaking trip with his family amid safety concerns.
The U.S. Secret Service said it requested the increased waterflow for the Little Miami River, to ensure motorized watercraft and emergency personnel "could operate safely."
However, critics immediately blasted the action as a sign of the vice president's entitlement, particularly given the Trump administration's focus on slashing government spending.
Richard W. Painter, who served as chief White House ethics lawyer under President George W. Bush, said on X that "it’'s outrageous for the Army corps of engineers to spend taxpayer money to increase water flow in a river so @VP can go canoeing when budget cuts to the National Park Service have severely impacted family vacations for everyone else."
Vance spokesman Taylor Van Kirk said the vice president was unaware the river had been raised, noting, "The Secret Service often employs protective measures without the knowledge of the Vice President or his staff, as was the case last weekend."
According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources website, the far-reaching 2,830-acre Caesar Creek Lake has an unlimited horsepower designation and five launch ramps,
This occasion is not the first case where the Vance family enjoyed some extra privilege as they travel the world.
During a recent trip to Italy, the Roman Colosseum was closed to the public so that his wife, Usha, and their children could take a tour, sparking anger among some tourists.
The Taj Mahal also was closed to visitors during the Vance family's visit to India.