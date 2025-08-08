Does consuming French fries increase risk of type 2 diabetes? 

The latest study suggested that consuming French fries can significantly increase the odds of type 2 diabetes by 20%.
However, swapping those French fries for healthy products like whole grains, including whole grain bread, brown rice, may protect you from irregular blood sugar levels and maintain a balance.
“We’re shifting the conversation from, ‘Are potatoes good or bad?’ to a more nuanced — and useful — question: How are they prepared, and what might we eat instead?” according to a lead author.
For the study, researchers assessed data from over 200,000 individuals who filled out dietary surveys over 30 years.
The results indicated that consuming only three servings of fries every week may exponentially raise type 2 diabetes risk.
However, replacing them with healthy whole grains minimised the risk by up to 19%.
Experts recommended that boiled, mashed, and baked potatoes did not show any impact; however, reducing potato consumption offered a range of benefits.
Another co-author said, “Small changes in your diet can make a big difference” in your health.