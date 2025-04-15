Health

Make these small changes in diet to avoid high blood pressure, diabetes

Making some major tweaks in your diet can decrease the risk of high blood pressure and diabetes

  • April 15, 2025
Suffering from high blood pressure and diabetes can lead to bigger health scare, if not addressed in a timely manner.

These two conditions, which are the root cause of a lot of health issues and possible long-term problems are closely connected to a person's diet.

Opting for simple food item with a moderate concentration of minerals can help you control the diabetes and blood pressure.

One of the most important things to note is your salt intake, as sodium allows body to store extra water, eventually leading to a high blood pressure and causing stress for your heart.

As reported by American Heart Association (AHA), adults should have no more than 2,300 milligrams of sodium each day, with the ideal amount being under 1,500 milligrams.

To keep your blood pressure in check, one should avoid the use of packed processed foods including fast food, frozen meals, canned soups and instant noodles.

To control both your sugar and blood levels, restraining the intake of sugary drinks such as energy drinks, packed fruit juices and sodas are also recommended.

Higher level of sugar in diet can also increase your weight, which could increase the risk of both high blood pressure and diabetes.

Taking control of your own diet and making small changes over time can lead to a healthy and longer life.

