Sinner takes home whopping prize money after beating Alcaraz in Six Kings Slam

Jannik Sinner claimed a commanding victory over rival Carlos Alcaraz to win the lucrative Six Kings Slam in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
According to BBC Sports, Sinner, replaced as world number one by Alcaraz following the US Open in September, exacted revenge for his defeat in the New York final with a 6-2 6-4 win.
With his victory, the Italian, 24, earned a reported $6m (£4.5m) - including $4.5m (£3.4m) in prize money, in addition to a $1.5m (£1.1m) participation fee.
While the pair split the four Grand Slam titles between them this season, Sinner was dominant from the outset against Alcaraz, who said his opponent was "just too good" on Saturday.
Sinner broke Alcaraz's serve in the opening game and swiftly wrapped up the first set, with the Spaniard unable to gain a foothold against his opponent's clinical serving.
He would go on to win the exhibition event for the second consecutive year after making the decisive breakthrough in the seventh game of the second set.
Sinner said in his on-court interview, “I wish I could play like this everywhere. This season we played many, many times and I also lost many times to Carlos. It is a huge pleasure and honour to share the court with him.”
“At the same time, you want to get better as a player and you need rivalries in the sport. So it's nice to have a great rivalry and more importantly a great friendship off the court. We have a very special friendship and it's very nice,” world No. 2 added.
Six of the world's top men's players competed at the three-day exhibition event in Saudi Arabia, which was streamed on Netflix.