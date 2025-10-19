Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo shares fiery message after reaching 800 club goal milestone

Ronaldo creates history with 800th career club goal in Al Nassr's thrashing win at Saudi Pro League

  By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Cristiano Ronaldo shares fiery message after reaching 800 club goal milestone

Ronaldo continued to defy time and expectations as he led Al-Nassr to a commanding 5-1 victory over Al-Fateh in the Saudi Pro League.

According to Goal, the Portuguese forward missed a penalty in the 59th minute but made amends moments later, unleashing a stunning long-range strike to seal his 800th club goal.

The Al-Nassr captain also grabbed an assist on the night, underlining his continued influence on the team.

His strike saw him become the first player in football history to reach the 800-goal mark in club competitions, an extraordinary record achieved across four major teams in his glittering career - Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus - before his latest chapter in Saudi Arabia.

Joao Felix netted a hat-trick, while Kingsley Coman added another in an emphatic display. The result lifted Al-Nassr to the top of the league table with 15 points from five matches.

At 40 years old, Ronaldo remains Al-Nassr's talisman and continues to inspire his teammates with his relentless drive and professionalism. His latest goal not only carried historical significance but was also a reminder of his enduring ability to perform on the grand stage.

After the match, Ronaldo took to Instagram to share his reaction to the milestone, posting a concise yet powerful message to his 666 million followers, "Success is not an accident."

CR7 began his club career with Sporting CP in Portugal's Primeira Liga, in which he scored his first five goals during the 2002-03 season.

He then spent six seasons with Manchester United, helping the club win three straight Premier League titles, before heading to Spain's La Liga in 2009.

The five-time Ballon d’Or award winner scored the majority of his career club goals for Real Madrid, winning two La Liga titles and totaling 450 strikes in 438 matches from 2009 and 2018 before spending four years in Italy with Juventus FC, and scoring 101 goals in 134 appearances.

Ronaldo later returned for two more seasons with Manchester United. He left in 2022 having recorded 145 goals in 346 career matches for the club.

